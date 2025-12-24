Pride Lobby Supports VIC’s Proposed Roll Back of Protest Laws Similar To NSW

The Victorian Pride Lobby has publicly supported new steps, including amended protest laws proposed by the Victorian Government to help counter antisemitism and extremism.

Victoria is following in similar steps to NSW where The Minns Government’s Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, which launched to mixed reception last week, has passed parliament overnight.

“Several groups announced last week they would challenge the laws, calling the roll back of protest rights ‘draconian’ and ‘authoritarian’.”

Stronger protest laws passed in the wake of Bondi shooting

Since the Bondi shooting at an a Hanukkah festival on December 14 that claimed the lives of fifteen people, Australians have been calling on the government to take decisive action to prevent future attacks.

The Victorian Pride Lobby have welcomed a new proposal from Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan which will see a 5 step plan in place, that also includes tighter protest laws.

The plan includes:

Step 1 – Stronger hate speech laws with social media companies on notice

Step 2 – Calm on our streets following acts of terror

Step 3 – Playing our part to toughen Australia’s gun laws

Step 4 – Taking a prevention approach to stop political extremism early

Step 5 – Taking long-term accountability for the pathway to normal

These will include financial penalties and mandatory removal of hate speech and extremist material on social media and special police powers to move on protests for a defined period following a terrorist attack. The proposal also includes the toughening of firearm laws the appointment of a Commissioner for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism among many other proposed measures.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences, and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. The Victorian Government’s commitment to addressing the rise in antisemitism is a vital step in the fight for justice and equality” said Gregory Storer, Victorian Pride Lobby Co-Convener in support of the proposed changes..

“There is no place in the Victorian community for hate crimes and violence. Strengthening gun laws will reduce the number of weapons in the community and is a positive step towards harm reduction. “

“The relationship between police and the LGBTQIA+ community is fraught and an increase in police powers does not equal community safety for many other marginalised groups,” says Victorian Pride Lobby Co-Convener Ari Casanova.

“Any plans to strengthen anti-discrimination laws and protect the community from the epidemic of male violence, of which the Bondi Terrorist attack is one example, must be intersectional and include the needs of all communities who are vulnerable to bigotry and violence.”

Gregory Storer, Victorian Pride Lobby Co-Convener emphasised the need for unity in the community and to ensure that the LGBTQIA+ community is included in the new laws.

“The Lobby understands the impact of hatred and bigotry directed towards minority groups, and we must all stand together and stamp out the intolerance.”

“Any plans to strengthen the laws and protect the community must include the LGBTIQA+ community and other vulnerable minority groups. Stronger protections for the Jewish community allows all Victorians to live in a cohesive, friendly and safer world.”

Constitutional challenge launched again NSW protest laws

In NSW the Minns Government’s Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025 has been launched to mixed reception with some labelling them “draconian” and “authoritarian.”

Civil rights groups Palestine Action Group, Jews Against Occupation ‘48 and Blak Caucus announced that they would formally challenge the legislation in court.

“These laws will take away the rights of everyone in NSW to gather together as a community to express their views, to express their opposition to whatever government policies they oppose, to demand change, all the things that have been so crucial to our democracy for so many years” said Palestine Action Group organiser Josh Lees.

The challenge against the new bill has been further supported by NSW Council for Civil Liberties (NSWCCL) and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN), as well as politicians like the Greens’ spokesperson for Justice Sue Higginson.

Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025 passed in NSW parliament on December 23, with 18 votes to 8, including amendments from The Greens that would see tighter firearms laws for people with suspected terrorist links.

The bill was passed after hours of heated debate that went long into the night, before it was finally passed at 3am.

“This is a very important piece of legislation and we’re very pleased that it’s been passed,” said government frontbencher Penny Sharpe.

“Our advice says these laws have been carefully crafted,” she said,”they’re not a ban on protests. Some rules around gatherings after a terror event have been declared.”

“But we believe they are robust and will withstand any challenge.”