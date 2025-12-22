Thank You, Australia: A Message Of Thanks From Lifeblood CEO Stephen Cornelissen

After the Bondi mass shooting on December 13, 2025, we saw queues stretching around the block from donation centres and mobile donation units all across the country, with Aussies waiting to donate blood & plasma to help. Now, the CEO of Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, Stephen Cornelissen AM, offers the country his deepest thanks.

In the aftermath of the Bondi tragedy, our nation was shaken to its core. Our hearts and thoughts remain with those who lost loved ones and with everyone whose lives were changed forever.

The senseless violence left us grieving, angry, and searching for meaning. But in those darkest hours, something remarkable happened: Australia chose life. You came together, held out your arms, and gave blood and plasma. And in doing so, you gave so much more. You gave hope. You gave love. You gave life.

When faced with the most unimaginable tragedy, more than 100,000 Australians answered with compassion by booking a blood or plasma donation. That’s 100,000 acts of kindness and solidarity. That’s 100,000 Australians turning heartbreak into hope and darkness into light.

We’ve seen the true Australia that we all know and love in our donor centres this week — reflecting a proud nation where, when tragedy strikes, we stand united, not divided. We hurt as a nation, and we heal as a nation. Because when we care for each other, humanity prevails and we are unbreakable.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood regularly sees a side of Australia that is too easily missed, and this week, we saw it like never before. Volunteer donors queued for hours, people gave up their days off, and community members stepped in to help however they could. Even when our website crashed temporarily under the weight of the gift of human kindness, you waited patiently to help, reminding us that the power of humanity shines brightest in the darkest of times.

We also saw corporate Australia, social and not-for-profit organisations, the media, political leaders and our government services offering their help and kindness, united in their support of blood and plasma donations. And, in true Australian Red Cross spirit, our employees and volunteers came out in force, working around the clock to take your blood and plasma donations and ensure they were ready to make a difference to the lives of Australian patients.

This week, Bondi became the reason for giving life-saving donations, reminding us how suddenly the need for blood can become urgent. But the reality is, blood isn’t just vital in a crisis; it’s essential every single day. Hospitals and patients rely on blood and plasma for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, and more. Because life is the reason to give blood, plasma and platelets. Every day of the year.

So, to the thousands of people who donated for the first time last week, we welcome you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To the regular donors who were compelled to donate again, thank you for being the lifeblood of our community. To everyone who used their voice to encourage others to donate, thank you. And to the first responders, health professionals and emergency services who have shown unimaginable courage and resilience, thank you. We are so deeply grateful.

As we head into a new year in the wake of this tragedy, may we continue to find hope in each other through the simple act of blood and plasma donation.

Thank you, Australia, for making life the reason.

— Stephen Cornelissen AM

Chief Executive Officer

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood