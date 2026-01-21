GIVE IT TO ME BI: Keep Showing Up: The Inconvenient, Essential Work Of Community

Right now, there’s grief, powerlessness, and an identity crisis playing out across our communities.

But the biggest factor in resilience isn’t some abstract concept – it’s our connection to community.

We seem to have forgotten that community doesn’t happen by accident. It takes effort. It’s intentional. And importantly, it’s inconvenient by design.

The people who work against us know how powerful a robust, diverse community can be. That’s why they work so damn hard to split us up.

But we can choose to show up for each other, even when (especially when) it’s tough.

This means turning up for other people and vice versa – reaching across social and cultural divides and seeing the human in other people.

Maybe that means hosting an event when you’d rather stay home. Or auditing your own behaviour, even if you’re uncomfortable. Or having those tough ‘calling in’ conversations with patience, even when exhausted. Sometimes it’s simply showing up; being a consistent, positive presence for your community.

These aren’t small acts – they’re the foundation of a thriving, strong community.

This work requires the gentle skills needed to be truly receptive. The ability to be generous about human frailty; to listen more than we speak.

Change happens in millimetres – not kilometres. Progress is never linear, and it’s never immediately perfect. We have to trust the process – and ourselves to course-correct along the way – even when it’s slow.

So this year, we’re challenging ourselves, and you, to lean into the personal, the local, and the inconvenient. They’ll keep working to split us up – and we can’t let that happen.

So: one intentional millimetre at a time.