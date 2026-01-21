GIVE IT TO ME BI: Keep Showing Up: The Inconvenient, Essential Work Of Community

Community-opinion Opinion
Give It To Me Bi - Chad Barnier & Steve Spencer
January 21, 2026
GIVE IT TO ME BI: Keep Showing Up: The Inconvenient, Essential Work Of Community
Image: Steve and Chad from Give It To Me Bi Podcast. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Right now, there’s grief, powerlessness, and an identity crisis playing out across our communities.

But the biggest factor in resilience isn’t some abstract concept – it’s our connection to community.

We seem to have forgotten that community doesn’t happen by accident. It takes effort. It’s intentional. And importantly, it’s inconvenient by design.

The people who work against us know how powerful a robust, diverse community can be. That’s why they work so damn hard to split us up.

But we can choose to show up for each other, even when (especially when) it’s tough.

This means turning up for other people and vice versa – reaching across social and cultural divides and seeing the human in other people.

Maybe that means hosting an event when you’d rather stay home. Or auditing your own behaviour, even if you’re uncomfortable. Or having those tough ‘calling in’ conversations with patience, even when exhausted. Sometimes it’s simply showing up; being a consistent, positive presence for your community.

These aren’t small acts – they’re the foundation of a thriving, strong community.

This work requires the gentle skills needed to be truly receptive. The ability to be generous about human frailty; to listen more than we speak.

Change happens in millimetres – not kilometres. Progress is never linear, and it’s never immediately perfect. We have to trust the process – and ourselves to course-correct along the way – even when it’s slow.

So this year, we’re challenging ourselves, and you, to lean into the personal, the local, and the inconvenient. They’ll keep working to split us up – and we can’t let that happen.

So: one intentional millimetre at a time.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

City Of Sydney Denies Oxtravaganza 2026 Funding Application
December 5, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

City Of Sydney Denies Oxtravaganza 2026 Funding Application
New South Wales News News
The Social Media Ban Is Here — This Is How It Will Impact Queer Youth
December 4, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

The Social Media Ban Is Here — This Is How It Will Impact Queer Youth
National News News
Sunshine Coast Pride Network Announce New Date For Fair Day
November 29, 2025 | Michael James

Sunshine Coast Pride Network Announce New Date For Fair Day
News Queensland News
Thorne Harbour Health Celebrates 2025 Award Winners
November 23, 2025 | Michael James

Thorne Harbour Health Celebrates 2025 Award Winners
Community News News Victorian News
Go Red For World AIDS Day With ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal
November 13, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Go Red For World AIDS Day With ACON’s Red Ribbon Appeal
New South Wales News News