Thorne Harbour Health Celebrates 2025 Award Winners

Winners of the long running Thorne Harbour Awards were announced this week in Victoria.

Ten people were recognised across nine awards celebrating advocacy and commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Victoria.

2025 marked the 33rd year for these important long standing community awards.

The Thorne Harbour Awards

Members of the Victorian LGBTQIA+ community gathered at the Positive Living Centre in South Yarra recently for the Thorne Harbour Awards.

Thorne Harbour Health is the longest-running HIV and AIDS health organisation in Australia, originally formed as the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) in 1983 the name was later changed to Thorne Harbour Health in 2018.

The event included the annual Keith Harbour Address as well as the presentation of the awards to local community members.

Thorne Harbour said the awards offer “us an opportunity to reflect on the past year as well as recognise the accomplishments and achievements within our LGBTIQ+ communities that have supported the work of Thorne Harbour Health.”

Awards included work in community service, media, advocacy, leadership and more with ten individuals being awarded across the nine categories, see below for the complete list of winners at the 2025 awards.

LIFE MEMBER — IAN HUNTER Ian Hunter, the first openly gay member of the South Australian Parliament, has spent four decades championing LGBTIQA+ rights and the health and wellbeing of PLHIV. A courageous advocate, he fought for marriage equality, anti-discrimination reform, improved sexual health services, and inspired generations of community activists. LIFE MEMBER — JOHN HALL John Hall has dedicated more than three decades to supporting people living with HIV through roles spanning volunteer work, nursing, community support, and organisational leadership. His advocacy preserved key community assets, strengthened volunteer programs, and improved the lives of PLHIV. His recent documentary highlights his resilience and legacy. MEDIA AWARD — HANNAH BAMBRA Journalist Hannah Bambra produces rigorous, compassionate reporting on politics, health, and marginalised communities. Their feature on dating-app-facilitated homophobic assaults exposed violent hate crimes, amplified survivor voices, and highlighted the role of community organisations. Their work drives awareness, accountability, and broader understanding of online radicalisation and queer safety. SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD — SON VIVIENNE As CEO of Transgender Victoria, Son Vivienne has led transformative advocacy, expanding inclusive healthcare, workplace protections, and community safety for trans and gender diverse people. Their leadership strengthened TGV’s ability to offer direct support, foster resilience, and deliver meaningful, systemic change for Victoria’s trans communities. PRESIDENT’S AWARD — BRETT LASHAM & MARK CARNEY For nearly twenty years, Brett Lasham and Mark Carney have stewarded The Laird Hotel, an iconic site central to Melbourne’s leather, fetish, and GBMSM communities. Their commitment preserved its heritage status and ensured it remains a vital hub for health promotion, community safety, and queer connection, despite challenges and targeted hate. SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD — GARY HULL Gary Hull has contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours across seven years at Thorne Harbour Health. As a warm, reliable presence at the Positive Living Centre and community dinners, he supports staff, clients, and volunteers—especially during major events like World AIDS Day—making him an indispensable part of the organisation. SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD — VIRGINIA CUMMINS Photographer Virginia Cummins has supported THH’s social marketing for decades, often donating her services. She brings empathy, creativity, and adaptability to every project—from major campaigns to intimate portraits—capturing the diversity and authenticity of LGBTIQA+ communities. Her work remains integral to THH’s public storytelling and community representation. SPECIAL SERVICE AWARD — ROBERTO RIOVANTO Chef and volunteer Roberto Riovanto has become a valued contributor to Poz Lunch and wider community programs. Through his kitchen skills and warm engagement, and by supporting an older LGBTIQA+ person through the Aged Care Volunteer Visitor Scheme, he has significantly improved social connection and wellbeing for community members. GREIG FRIDAY YOUNG LEADER AWARD — ODUS MOORE Odus Moore is a digital creator and community leader whose advocacy reaches over 50,000 people. As Pride Lobby co-convenor and a leadership program graduate, they promote sexual health, queer culture, and community wellbeing, recently spotlighting tech-facilitated attacks on GBMSM and driving vital public awareness.