Sunshine Coast Pride Network Announce New Date For Fair Day

The Sunshine Coast Pride Network have announced a new date for their recently postponed Pride Fair Day.

It follows the cancellation of the Fair Day event scheduled for November 16 as Queensland battles through months of wild weather.

Now the new dates seeks to put the weather behind them as the community comes together to celebrate.

Sunshine Coast Pride Fair Day

The Sunshine Coast community were determined to go ahead with their festivities this month, rail, hail or shine, however it seems the weather was ultimately fighting against them.

Despite the impending storms they launched with a fabulous party on November 14 at the iconic Banana Bender pub that saw guests turn up from far and wide to celebrate.

Whilst they initially scaled back their plans for the iconic Sunshine Coast Pride Fair Day due to impending weather warnings the event was still set to proceed, until further weather warnings forced the hands of organisers.

“Due to severe weather warnings and unstable conditions forecast for the Sunshine Coast, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow’s event” organisers said in a statement.

“Heavy rain, damaging winds and poor visibility present significant safety risks for performers and community members travelling to and from the venue. The unstable conditions during the day present a big risk to our communities and Safety comes first.”

Now as Queensland continues to be lashed by storms in the hectic summer season a new date as been set, this time for Sunday March 29, 2026.

“It will remain at the original location of Kings Beach Amphitheatre and be totally free to attend” they said in a statement.

“The program will cater to all ages, with a seniors area, neuro-spicy activities space, circus activities, roving entertainment, drag queen-hosted silent disco and a bevvy of talent on the main stage (stay tuned for updates).”

Despite the disappointment of postponing fair day they confirmed that other events scheduled in their November pride calendar proceeded and were largely unaffected by the weather.

“Held 14-23 November, it was the longest Pride Festival the Sunshine Coast had ever seen, and the first time the community was invited to contribute events to its program” they continued.

The final program featured activities from the bustling LGBTQIA+ community across the Sunshine Coast, including sports, drag bingo, creative writing, comedy and family picnics.”

This year marked the first Pride festival in the region for six years, a fantastic reason for celebration with the local community.