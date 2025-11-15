Sunshine Coast Pride Festival Launches With A Night Of Colourful Celebration

Michael James
November 15, 2025
Image: Image: Supplied

The Sunshine Coast came alive in a sea of colour this weekend to launch the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival.

In true Queensland style the event kicked off against the background of wild Queensland storms, but that didn’t stop the celebrations from continuing.

Guest enjoyed a fabulous night of entertainment as they prepared for the upcoming festival, with organisers providing some updates for Sundays celebrations.

The first Sunshine Coast Pride Festival in six years

Guests visited from far and wide on Friday night to unite and celebrate the upcoming Sunshine Coast Pride Festival.

Organisers of the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, the Sunshine Coast Pride Network worked with Club Queer to curate the colourful celebrations at the iconic Banana Bender Pub.

Including performances from the fabulous Zoe Bones, Archie Arsenic and Scarlet Tinkabell, the event was MC’d by Pride Festival co-ordinator, Sophie deLightful.

Image: Supplied

The evening also feature special guests including LGBTQIA+ Alliance CEO Rebecca Johnson, who organisers said spoke of “the importance of reviving the festival and touched on how the community and people in positions of power can work together to create better quality of life for our Indigenous population.”

Joining the event was also Mayor Rosanna Natoli, who served as the official rainbow ribbon cutter for the evening.

Image: Supplied

The official Sunshine Coast Pride Festival will run from 14 to 23 November 2025, this year marks the longest Pride Festival the Sunshine Coast has ever seen. It will also be the first time the community has been invited to contribute their own events to the program, adding to an even more vibrant and fabulous program.

Sunday will see the official Pride Fair Day take place on November 16, however despite weather concerns the event will still be going ahead, with an “entertainment only” program.

The change in plans will mean that the stall holders will not be present for the day, however main stage performances, roving performers and kids activities will all still be taking place. Attendees are encourage to bring picnic blankets and some, “just in case” wet weather clothes.

To see the full program and plan your Pride adventure, visit sunshinecoastpride.org/pride-festival

