Concerns Raised Over New WA Pride Parade Rules

Concerns are mounting across Western Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community after Rainbow Labor and several allied groups publicly challenged Pride WA’s new terms for the 2025 Pride Parade.

The community groups warn that new rules may limit the event’s long standing tradition of political satire and protest with talks that Rainbow Labor may withdraw from the event.

This news follows revelations that new agreements were presented for groups to sign that allegedly restricted political expression.

New rules for WA Pride Parade

Out In Perth are reporting that participants in this year’s WA Pride parade were required to sign a detailed 58 page agreement, including a Code of Respect and guidelines around what political entrants may display. One clause in particular has sparked alarm.

“Help Us Foster Unity: The parade is a celebration that unites our diverse community. To protect this spirit, please refrain from criticising or targeting other political parties, politicians or candidates. Lets keep the focus on our community, not partisan rivalries.”

Rainbow Labor, joined by PFLAG Perth and Kimberly Blak Pride founder Tony Lee, said the rule could curb the community’s ability to openly address political realities. In a letter to Pride WA, they argued that “The effect of this is to stop participants from speaking openly about the political realities shaping their lives. It limits freedom of expression in ways that go far beyond the statedgoal of making other participants feel safe.”

The groups noted that Pride WA’s own ethical charter pledges the festival as a platform for political expression. Their letter highlights the parade’s rich history of lampooning public figures, ranging from Reverend Fred Nile to former WA Premier Richard Court and former Perth Lord Mayor Peter Nattrass through drag parody, cheeky signage and camp theatrics.

“In Pride’s history, many of us have proudly satirised politicians and organisations whose agendas actively harmed LGBTIQA+ people. Tongue in cheek references, drag impersonations of famous homophobes, witty written signage, darkly comedic commentary has entertained, educated and provided a creative platform for our community’s struggles” they said.

According to the letter, the new rules risk sanitising that legacy “None of this is permitted under the 2025 PrideFest Terms and Conditions. Under the current rules, the Parade is no longer a platform for protest. Instead, it is a shield protecting conservative politicians who are, even now, using parliamentary privilege to vilify and demonise members of our community.”

Previous Clashes Resurface

The dispute echoes friction from the 2024 Fairday and parade, when Pride WA reportedly asked Rainbow Labor to move or remove signage critical of then Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas. That decision prompted a sharp response from WA minister John Carey.

Rainbow Futures, WA’s peak LGBTQIA+ organisation, also criticised last year’s actions, saying Pride WA’s decisions “silences those already marginalised, and reinforces the prioritisation of institutional comfort over community needs and safety.”

OUTinPerth have also reported that Rainbow Labor may pull out of this year’s parade if Pride WA does not revise the clause. Their 2025 float was planned as a tribute to Senator Louise Pratt’s decades of political service.

Pride WA President Michael Felix said the new rules were shaped through broad community consultation and emphasised that the political messaging clause does not apply to Rainbow Labor because they registered as a community group, telling Out In Perth in a detailed statement that “Nothing in the new Terms restricts LGBTQIA+ community groups or individuals from expressing political views, satire, advocacy or calls for reform.”

He stressed the goal is to prevent rainbow washing and keep the parade centred on LGBTQIA+ people rather than external institutions.

The 2025 WA Pride Parade is schedule for Saturday November 29.