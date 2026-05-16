Buy Rainbow Returns To Sydney CBD With New Venue For 2026

Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ business community will once again take centre stage later this year, with Buy Rainbow officially returning in October 2026 at a new CBD location.

The annual LGBTQIA+ small business fair, presented by the Pride Business Association, will move to Rydges World Square as organisers aim to expand the event’s reach and accessibility.

Stallholder registrations have now opened ahead of the event, which has become a growing showcase for queer owned businesses, creators and entrepreneurs across Sydney.

Buy Rainbow expands with new CBD home

Now in its third year since relaunching, Buy Rainbow has evolved into one of Sydney’s key LGBTQIA+ business events, bringing together retailers, artists, professional services and community led enterprises in a dedicated marketplace focused on supporting the rainbow economy.

The move into the centre of Sydney comes as LGBTQIA+ business networks continue pushing for greater visibility and economic inclusion, particularly following years of disruption for many queer owned small businesses during the pandemic and broader cost of living pressures.

Pride Business Association President Jarrod Lomas said the event plays a much larger role than simply operating as a market.

“Buy Rainbow is about much more than a market. It is about visibility, connection and economic participation,”

“LGBTQIA+ owned and operated businesses are part of the fabric of this city. They create jobs, build community, support our events and contribute to Sydney’s cultural and economic life.”

“Taking Buy Rainbow to Rydges World Square gives us a bigger platform to showcase that contribution and to help more people discover, support and buy from LGBTQIA+ businesses.”

Ahead of the major October event, Buy Rainbow will also collaborate with Qtopia Sydney and the Oxford Street Markets during Pride Fest for a one-day popup event on May 30.

Organisers say the pop-up will celebrate Sydney’s historic Oxford Street queer precinct while giving the community an early preview of what to expect later this year.

Buy Rainbow 2026 will take place on Saturday October 17 from 10am to 4pm at Rydges World Square in Sydney’s CBD. Registrations for stallholders are now open via Buy Rainbow