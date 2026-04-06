Pride WA Announce Dates And New Location For Pridefest 2026

Pride WA, the organisers behind the annual Pridefest, have released a major announcement for the 2026 celebrations.

Organisers have revealed the date and a brand new location for the event.

The annual Fair Day and parade will take place in November this year.

Pride WA reveal new location for 2026

It’s been a big year for Pride WA after the Western Australian team successfully secured the hosting rights for the 2030 Gay Games.

The Federation of Gay Games made the announcement in October 2025 naming Perth as the presumptive host city for The Gay Games XIII.

Following the news, the Pride WA team have been hard at work, recently electing their new leadership team in January.

Now they have revealed the details for Pridefest 2026

“Get ready to celebrate, connect and sparkle — Pridefest is back for 2026” they announced online revealing the date for the Annual Pride Fair Day will be November 8.

“Your favourite day of community connection and celebration! Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with LGBTQIA+ community stallholders, entertainment and the famous Fairday Dog Show!”

“Your favourite day – by community, for community returns – bigger, brighter and prouder than ever…and at a new location!”

They went on to reveal that the new location would be Moort-ak Waadiny / Wellington Square, a move from the previous location at the Supreme Court Gardens.

“Moort‑ak Waadiny is a place of family gathering – a perfect place for our community, our chosen family, to come together. Moort‑ak Waadiny offers the space, accessibility, and community‑centred environment that Fairday deserves. It allows us to welcome our community in a setting that reflects connection and belonging” they wrote.

Organisers revealed the move was both in response to renovations occurring at the space, but also a response to community feedback about the previous location.

“Supreme Court Gardens is undergoing important renovations, but we’ve also listened to our community — with calls for more shade, closer access to a playground (check out the amazing Koolangka Koolangka Waabiny at Moort‑ak Waadiny!), and room for more stalls — moving to Moort‑ak Waadiny gives Fairday the space it needs to keep growing with our community” they continued.

While the Fair Day will kick off the November celebrations, they also confirmed the date for the annual Pride Parade, closing out the month on November 28.

“Get ready to march, dance, and celebrate at the historic Pridefest Parade! Join us as we come together in solidarity and celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community, parading through the streets of Northbridge with pride and joy. Then, Russell Square will come alive for our FREE PrideFest Parade After Party, proudly presented by the City of Perth.”

More information can be found at pridewa.com.au