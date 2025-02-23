The Sunshine Coast Pride Network Is Relaunching

The Sunshine Coast Pride Network is set for a relaunch in 2025 with the team hosting an event this weekend.

The organisation focusses on supporting community groups and businesses in the region and they have big plans for the year.

Speaking with the Star Observer committee member Sophie gave an update on the organisation this year.

The Sunshine Coast Pride Network

Originally established in 2008 the The Sunshine Coast Pride Network (SCPN) has been a part of the Sunshine Coast community organising and supporting events in the area, including being the Philanthropic Donor of the LGBTIQA+ Leadership Bursary at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

However the group has reached a shortfall of people and resources in recent years.

“Since 2019 the network has been largely inactive due to a lack of capacity by the volunteer committee and the emergence of Covid-19 re-directing funding streams that previously supported the Fair Day and other ventures” Sophie said.

However the organisation is up and running and relaunching in 2025, with a fresh rebrand, new website and a dedicated team ready to see it thrive again.

“The SCPN exists to foster connection, support, and solidarity within the local LGBTQIA+ community, promoting mutual celebration and recognition amongst all the different communities under our multicoloured banner” she said.

“A major goal with relaunching the website and reactivating the committee is to be a more impactful source of information and resource-sharing for events, businesses and groups that are already quite active on the Sunshine Coast.”

Meet The Team

Sophie is part of the current committee that sees founding members and new faces all working together.

“Marjorie Blowers remains on the team as one of the original founders of the SCPN, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge on the local LGBTQIA+ scene and professionally trained inclusion and diversity skills” she says.

“Taz Calandruccio is the man behind the LGBT+ Community BBQ, held every two months in Cotton Tree Park.”

“Marion Douglas has been running the LGBTQI+ Sunshine Coast Social Group for the last seven years, and is actively involved in advocating for the community. And I, Sophie deLightful, am the newest Sunshine Coast resident, bringing my event production, grant-writing and media skills to the table.”