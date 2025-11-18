More Than 15k Sign Petition Calling for QLD’s Trans Youth Healthcare Be Reinstated

A group of LGBTQIA+ organisations have delivered a petition signed by more than 15,000 people to Queensland Parliament, urging the state government to restore access to gender-affirming healthcare for patients under 18 years of age.

Tabled by Labor MP Grace Grace in Parliament today, the petition — signed by a total 15,681 people — comes as frustration heightens over the state’s ongoing ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatments for new patients under 18.

How the ban began

The ban was first introduced in January by Queensland Health Director General Dr David Rosengren, whose directive froze access to puberty blockers and hormones for all new patients under 18.

The Supreme Court briefly overturned the ban on 28 October 2025, but the Health Minister, Tim Nicholls, immediately reinstated it.

Community outcries for justice

Ten community organisations, including Equality Australia, Transcend, the Trans Justice Project, and Open Doors Youth Service, among others, have come together to host the petition.

“Queensland now stands alone as the only state actively withdrawing essential healthcare from trans young people,” said Equality Australia’s Brisbane-based Legal Director Heather Corkhill. “Thousands of people signed this petition because they recognise how fundamentally wrong it is to deny young people access to care that is readily available across the rest of Australia.”

“Trans communities in Queensland deserve dignity, respect, and the freedom to live fully — celebrated for the invaluable contributions they bring to every part of society,” said Teddy Cook, Chair of TransEquality. “Communities everywhere have rallied for the trans kids of Queensland.”

Youth support services say the impact of the ban is already showing up in real time.

“We are seeing the devastating impacts of this pause with a 250 per cent increase in referrals for under 18-year-olds and a 64 per cent increase in those presenting at intake with very high levels of psychological distress,” said CEO of Open Doors Youth Service Rachel Hinds. “Whilst we have tried to meet demand our counselling books are now closed with currently 50 young trans and gender diverse people on a waitlist for support.”

“Parents are terrified. This cruel ban rips away life-saving care and shows a deep misunderstanding of what trans young people need. If the state government cares about Queensland kids, it must reverse this decision now,” said Susanne Prosser, the CEO of Transcend.

Former federal LNP MP Warren Entsch has publicly criticised the state government.

“Trans kids don’t need politicians making their healthcare choices for them,” said Entsch to the Courier Mail. “This isn’t about healthcare or what’s best for kids – it’s cheap point scoring that puts politics ahead of people.”

“The Queensland LNP government’s decision to strip trans young people’s healthcare is a desperate ploy to appeal to the far right,” said Jodie Hall from the Trans Justice Project. “Trans young people deserve to grow up healthy, happy and with the freedom to be themselves.”