Alleged Launceston Pride Flag Vandal Apprehended

Tasmania Police have allegedly identified the person responsible for the damage to Pride flags at Brisbane Street Mall in Launceston earlier this year.

Progressive pride flags hanging in the mall were ripped down in the night, with images released by Equality Tasmania showing the tattered remains of a flag hanging from a pole in the mall.

The alleged offender, a 17-year-old boy, was captured on security cameras scaling the flagpoles in the early hours of June 5, and used a pocket knife to rip 11 of the 14 flags.

A statement released by police on September 23 said the teenager would face diversionary action under the Youth Justice Act for two counts of destroying property.

“We appreciate Tasmania Police investigating this incident,” said Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome.

“The state’s public places should be safe and inclusive for all Tasmanians including LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.

“We hope the alleged offender is given an opportunity to understand the harm done by attacks like these on stigmatised communities.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tasmania Police thanked members of the public who came forward with information that assisted them identity the individual involved.

“Police continue to work closely with community stakeholders to ensure public spaces remain inclusive and respectful for all,” they said.

Local government already taking steps to prevent similar attacks

The incident coincided with the inaugural hosting of a LGBTQIA+ local government forum in Launceston, helping councils work with the local community on issues that directly effect them, which Croome says will focus on solutions to the kind of discrimination the flag incident highlights.

As part of the forum, the Launceston Council also released a survey of the local+ community, helping to form the fundamentals of the city’s LGBTQIA+ action plan.

“LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face much higher rates of discrimination, stigma, hate crime, mental health risk and housing risk, as well as difficulties accessing services addressing these issues” Croome said.

“The City of Launceston’s survey and subsequent Action Plan will go a long way to addressing those problems.”