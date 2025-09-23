Alleged Launceston Pride Flag Vandal Apprehended

News Tasmania
Lydia Jupp
September 23, 2025
Alleged Launceston Pride Flag Vandal Apprehended
Image: Image Supplied by Equality Tasmania

Tasmania Police have allegedly identified the person responsible for the damage to Pride flags at Brisbane Street Mall in Launceston earlier this year.

Progressive pride flags hanging in the mall were ripped down in the night, with images released by Equality Tasmania showing the tattered remains of a flag hanging from a pole in the mall.

The alleged offender, a 17-year-old boy, was captured on security cameras scaling the flagpoles in the early hours of June 5, and used a pocket knife to rip 11 of the 14 flags.

A statement released by police on September 23 said the teenager would face diversionary action under the Youth Justice Act for two counts of destroying property.

“We appreciate Tasmania Police investigating this incident,” said Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome.

“The state’s public places should be safe and inclusive for all Tasmanians including LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.

“We hope the alleged offender is given an opportunity to understand the harm done by attacks like these on stigmatised communities.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Tasmania Police thanked members of the public who came forward with information that assisted them identity the individual involved.

“Police continue to work closely with community stakeholders to ensure public spaces remain inclusive and respectful for all,” they said.

Local government already taking steps to prevent similar attacks

The incident coincided with the inaugural hosting of a LGBTQIA+ local government forum in Launceston, helping councils work with the local community on issues that directly effect them, which Croome says will focus on solutions to the kind of discrimination the flag incident highlights.

As part of the forum, the Launceston Council also released a survey of the local+ community, helping to form the fundamentals of the city’s LGBTQIA+ action plan.

“LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face much higher rates of discrimination, stigma, hate crime, mental health risk and housing risk, as well as difficulties accessing services addressing these issues” Croome said.

“The City of Launceston’s survey and subsequent Action Plan will go a long way to addressing those problems.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Reports Of Mass Grindr Outages Near Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
September 23, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Reports Of Mass Grindr Outages Near Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
International
DIVAs: All The Winners At Sydney’s 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards
September 22, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

DIVAs: All The Winners At Sydney’s 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards
Drag Entertainment New South Wales News News
JoJo Siwa Speaks Out Against The Erasure Of Her Sexuality
September 22, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

JoJo Siwa Speaks Out Against The Erasure Of Her Sexuality
Celebrity Entertainment
Kamala Harris Reveals Choosing Gay Man Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate Was Too Risky
September 21, 2025 | Michael James

Kamala Harris Reveals Choosing Gay Man Pete Buttigieg As Her Running Mate Was Too Risky
International News
BiCONIC Returns to Celebrate Bi+ Visibility with Glitter, Music and Community Pride In Sydney
September 21, 2025 | Michael James

BiCONIC Returns to Celebrate Bi+ Visibility with Glitter, Music and Community Pride In Sydney
New South Wales News News
Katya Reveals She Was Asked To Join The Cast Of Canada Vs The World
September 20, 2025 | Michael James

Katya Reveals She Was Asked To Join The Cast Of Canada Vs The World
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News