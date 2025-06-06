Pride Flags In Tasmania Vandalised As Pride Month Commences

Just as Pride Month celebrations have launched in Tasmania this month locals have been shocked to see their decorations vandalised.

The vandalism occurred on Wednesday night in the Launceston Mall.

It was the first time the city had flown the pride flags to commemorate pride month.

Pride month vandalism a “hate-motivated attack”

Images released by Equality Tasmania show the damage inflicted on pride flags flying in the Launceston Mall.

The progress flags had been displayed to celebrate pride month in June.

While it is not clear how many flags had been damaged, images sent by Equality Tasmania show the remnants of at least one flag hanging in tatters from the flag pole in the mall.

Images of the damage appear as though the flag had been ripped and torn down from below by vandals.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome labelled the vandalism as a “hate-motivated attack” in a statement released yesterday.

“It’s extremely disappointing Launceston’s first ever pride flags have been targetted in what seems like a hate-motivated attack” he said.

“The vandalism is a reminder of why pride month is so important.”

“Most people will abhor this act of vandalism and I hope it will galvanise support for LGBTIQA inclusion” he concluded.

While this was sad news for the local community in Tasmania, there was still much to celebrate as the state launched some exciting firsts for pride month.

A first for Tasmania

As pride month celebrations kicked off in the southern state, so too did several important events in the calendar.

For the very first time in Tasmania, Launceston hosted a local government LGBTQIA forum to help work with the local community on issues that directly effect them.

“By coincidence, Launceston today hosted Tasmania’s first local government forum on LGBTIQA inclusion which will focus on solutions to the kind of discrimination the flag incident highlights” said Rodney Croome.

“The forum, organised by Equality Tasmania and the Local Government Association of Tasmania, saw councillors and council staff from across Tasmania learn about the discrimination LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians still face and what councils can do to tackle that discrimination.”

Further to the forum, in another first the Launceston Council also released their first survey of the LGBTIQA+ community to help better inform their upcoming LGBTIQA+ Action Plan.

The 10 – 15 minute survey, which was launched this week, included a range of questions about issues effecting LGBTQIA+ Tasmanians.

Questions range from data collection and identity questions through to questions about being affirmed and supported in the community, whether people have suffered harassment or discrimination and questions seeking feedback on how the city can improve their support to the community.

“As part of that forum, Launceston Council today released its survey of the LGBTIQA+ community that will form the basis of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan” Croome said.

“The City of Launceston’s LGBTIQA+ survey is the first of its kind in Northern Tasmania. It shows the Council not only values the principles of inclusion and equal opportunity but wants to hear from those most affected how it can put those principles into practice” he continued.

He stressed the importance of the survey in addressing issues faced by the community in Tasmania and people’s access to services and support.

“The City of Launceston’s survey and subsequent Action Plan will go a long way to addressing those problems” he concluded.