Tasmania To Launch First Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians Group

Tasmania is set to launch the first Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians group, followed by a dedicated forum on the life saving importance of affirming health care for young trans and gender diverse people.

The launch is taking place on Monday December 1 at Parliament House and the event formally opening at midday.

Immediately after the launch the Living Proof forum will bring together clinicians, researchers, families and young trans Tasmanians to discuss how evidence-based gender-affirming care improves mental health, strengthens family support and, ultimately, saves young lives.

The event is organised by Equality Tasmania and sponsored by State Health Minister Bridget Archer and Opposition Equality spokesperson Ella Haddad.

Cross party community support in Tasmania

The Parliamentary Friends group brings together six co-convenors across the political spectrum including Ella Haddad, Bridget Archer, Independent MP Kristie Johnson, Greens MP Cassy O’Connor, Independent Meg Webb, and Greens Leader Rosalie Woodruff.

Liberal MP Roger Jaensch will join the group on behalf of the LNP at the launch in place of Minister Archer, who is unable to attend.

The group has been established to strengthen cooperation among MPs, foster dialogue, and support continued progress on issues affecting LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome, who will speak at the launch, emphasised the state’s longstanding tradition of working across political divides.

“The most important LGBTIQA+ law reforms in our state’s history – including the decriminalisation of homosexuality, anti-discrimination protections and gender recognition laws – have been achieved with politicians working together across the parliament.”

He added, “The Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians group will foster cooperation across political lines, as well as raise awareness and support among MPs by conducting events highlighting the continued discrimination and disadvantages facing the LGBTIQA+ community.”

The Living Proof forum, which follows the launch, will feature CEO of the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health Eloise Brook, clinical psychologist Yalei Wilson, counsellor and behavioural sciences researcher Dr Miro Rainsford, and young transgender Tasmanian Amilie Courtney together with her parents.

These speakers will bring a mix of clinical knowledge, empirical evidence, and lived experience to highlight the essential role of affirming care in supporting trans youth.

Forum co-organiser Trenton Hoare said the event is designed to cut through misinformation and equip the community with clear, evidence-based understanding.

“We have some compelling speakers whose expertise and lived experience will show that evidence-based and affirming health care works.”

He noted the growing public confusion surrounding trans health care, saying, “There is a significant amount of misinformation about health care for young trans and gender diverse people and we hope the forum will help inform members of the public about what the scientific evidence tells us.”

He stressed the urgency of better public knowledge and support stating “Public education about trans health care is vital because the life of each young trans person is precious, and because Tasmania is a leader when it comes to LGBTIQA+ human rights and we cannot afford to go backwards.” Hoare added, “Our panel will show how affirming care saves young lives and keeps families together.”

Tomorrow’s launch and forum build on Tasmania’s remarkable transformation over the past few decades. Once known as the most punitive state in Australia for LGBTIQA+ people, with male homosexuality only decriminalised in 1997 and cross dressing laws repealed in 2000, Tasmania has since become a national leader in LGBTIQA+ legal protections and recognition.

The state now has some of the strongest anti-discrimination laws in the country, progressive gender recognition legislation, and was the first state to officially acknowledge asexual, aromantic and agender people within its LGBTIQA+ framework. It has also implemented a historic financial redress scheme for those convicted under now abolished discriminatory laws.

Yet despite these advances, young trans and gender diverse Tasmanians continue to face serious challenges, including barriers to accessing gender-affirming care, social stigma, misinformation, and heightened mental health risks.

The Living Proof forum seeks to address these issues directly, ensuring policymakers and the broader public have access to accurate evidence and the lived experiences of those most affected.