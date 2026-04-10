Glenorchy City Council In Tasmania Unveils First LGBTIQA+ Action Plan

Glenorchy City Council in Tasmania has unanimously endorsed its first ever LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Statement of Commitment, in a move community advocates say marks a significant step forward for inclusion in the northern suburbs of Hobart.

The five-year plan, developed following extensive consultation with the local LGBTIQA+ community, places a strong emphasis on community education, partnerships and improving access to services.

The council vote was unanimous.

First LGBTIQA+ Action Plan For Tasmania

Glenorchy Mayor Sue Hickey said the initiative reflects a commitment to equality and inclusion.

“I am so proud that Glenorchy City Council is leading the way on LGBTIQA+ inclusivity.”

“The survey and report that led to the Action Plan showed that LGBTIQA+ people continue to face discrimination and harassment in our city, and that the LGBTIQA+ community and its allies believe local government has a role to play in modelling and fostering kindness and inclusion.”

“Glenorchy is a diverse community, where kindness, acceptance and love help build tolerance, understanding and equality for us all.”

The council also endorsed a formal statement of commitment alongside the plan, outlining goals including strengthening visibility, improving access to services and creating an inclusive workplace.

“This statement articulates Council’s intention to foster a safe and inclusive city, strengthen community connection and visibility, support equal access to services and opportunities as well as being an inclusive workplace,” Hickey said.

“The five-year action plan which accompanies this seeks to have these aims implemented through staged and practical actions covering training and development, partnerships and projects, inclusive policies and systems, evaluations and ongoing community engagement,” she said.

The plan was informed by a codesign group of ten community volunteers and consultation with nearly 600 residents.

“As a council, it is critical that this organisation takes a lead role in reducing discrimination in our city and foster kindness and inclusion. Developing policies to ensure we are empowering all voices in our community, including the LGBTIQA+ community is extremely important.”

“As Mayor, I am extremely proud that Glenorchy City Council is actively working to improve LGBTIQA+ inclusivity. As a diverse community, kindness, acceptance and love build tolerance, understanding and equality for us all,” she said.

Andrew Shaw, a member of the council’s LGBTIQA+ advisory group, welcomed the focus on education and collaboration.

“I am a strong advocate for educating the broader community about our lives and the challenges we face.”

“I am very pleased to see the Action Plan’s emphasise on community education, particularly partnerships with local organisations to conduct workshops promoting LGBTIQA+ inclusion” he said.

“I am also pleased with the Council’s codesigned consultation process which turned out to be very important for building a stronger sense of community” he continued.

Shaw praised the council their approach that took genuine input from community members.

“The way the Council meaningfully included local LGBTIQA+ voices in policy and planning has been a model for how all community members can actively participate in shaping the future of our city”.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said the move could encourage other councils to follow suit.

“Across Tasmania local governments are rising to the challenge of LGBTIQA+ inclusion” he said.

“Several other councils already have, or are currently developing, LGBTIQA+ advisory groups and actions plans, including Launceston, Burnie, Kingborough and Brighton.”

A copy of the action plan and statement is available to view online here.