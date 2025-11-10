Brisbane Community Raises $9k To Fight QLD Government Gender Affirming Care Ban

Brisbane’s beloved The Sportmans Hotel has helped raise nearly $10,000 to help pay the legal fees to assist the Queensland mum who took the government to court over their gender affirming care ban.

On Thursday night, more than 20 artists volunteered their time for the cause as the venue hosted the fundraiser.

Donations poured in from the crowd and local organisations, with all funds raised directed to the LGBTI Legal Service.

Donations flow to help fight gender affirming care ban

The Brisbane queer community has truly rallied around the Queensland mum who is fighting the government over their gender affirming care ban.

Since taking on the fight she has made headlines around the country as she she fought, and won, her first battle with the state government.

However fighting alongside her and guiding her has been the LGBTI Legal Service who have been representing the mother and her child.

In response to the news earlier this year The Sportsman Hotel and a huge host of local performers, led by Henny Spaghetti created their first TIP VIP event to help raise funds.

Following on from the success they hosted the event again to help fund the ongoing legal fight.

“After the success of the last event and how uplifting it was for our part of the community I wanted to use this event again to uplift our spirits in another troubling time” wrote drag performer Henny Spaghetti on Instagram.

“We love our trans family and we hope that even in the small part we play we can make a difference for a better and safer future for our trans youth.”

The event saw volunteers performing, selling raffle prizes and helping facilitate the night.

Donations flowed in from the crowd, including a $200 donation that received a strip tease from the Queensland leather title holders.

Boot Co Brisbane also contributed a $1,000 donation on the night.

Overall donations totalled over $9,000 and created a magical community event, Mr Queensland Leather 2025 Jacob Harland, told The Star Observer the night was “electric.”

“Attending TIP @ V.I.P for the LGBTI Legal Service was the proudest moment of my title year so far” he said.

“It was an honour to put my body, money, and BootCo member’s contributions toward this critical fight. The night was electric. Henny Spaghetti had 23 incredible drag performers light up the stage while titleholders hit the floor to sell raffle tickets and a strip show. The solidarity from every thread of our beautiful rainbow tapestry reminded me exactly why we do this work. Fighting hate and uplifting our community requires volunteers and organising. If you aren’t already, now is the perfect time to get involved.”

“When we are under attack we don’t back down. We stand up, fight back and let the world know trans rights are human rights.”

The legal battle continues for the mother, whose name and that of her daughter have been suppressed by the court, against the Queensland Government in May, arguing it acted unlawfully when it suspended public access to hormone treatments across the state at the start of this year.

On October 28, the Queensland Supreme Court ruled in the mother’s favour, overturning the government’s ban in a massive win for trans rights nationally.

Her representatives from non-profit community legal service LGBTI Legal Service argued that the directive was invalid because it was made under improper political direction from Health Minister Tim Nicholls, and without the legally required consultation with affected health services.

However following the successful fight in the Supreme Court, Nicholls swiftly used his ministerial power to overturn the ban on the same day.

The government is expected to provide the outcome of the review into gender affirming care for trans youth by the end of this month.