HBO Teases First Glimpse Of Euphoria Season Three

Fans have finally had their first look at the upcoming season three of Euphoria, set for release in 2026.

It has been over six years since the first season dropped and four years since the second season ended.

Now the wait is almost over.

Euphoria season three is on the way

Euphoria was arguably a run away hit after it dropped the steamy and very controversial first season in 2019.

Even before the first season even aired, a parents group made several protests regarding the “disturbing” content present in the show, which focuses on a group of Gen Z teenagers and naturally includes a lot of sex, drugs and more refreshingly, queer and trans representation in the show.

After Covid halted production on season two it finally aired an eight episode season in 2022 and was then green lit for a third season.

2023 was set to be the year season three went into production, however the Hollywood labour disputes followed by the death of one of the shows stars Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen delayed production again.

Season three was filmed across 2025, officially only wrapping in November and now HBO have confirmed it will air in April of 2026.

The first glimpse at the new season was dropped in the announcement of their 2026 lineup that included the likes of The House Of The Dragon, The Comeback and many other highly anticipated favourites.

Season two saw the show wrap up with some shocking endings, including a dramatic death, the arrest of the father of Nathaniel (Jacob Elordi) and the end of the relationship between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Whilst the new trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of narrative, it does confirm the return of the series favourites, Zendaya, Schafer and a shirtless Elordi.

It does however confirm that in line with the time between series airing that the characters have grown up and moved on from high school.

Zendaya is heard narrating “a few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished” followed by some very quick snippets of dramatic action from the upcoming season.

Fans were quick to react with the official promo on Instagram racking up nearly one million likes in just over 24 hours as they flocked to comment their excitement at the return of the series.

Euphoria will return in April 2026 and will be available to stream on HBO Max in Australia.