Heated Rivalry Set For A New Book But Won’t Be Getting An Emmy

It looks as though the hit book turned television show Heated Rivalry is set to get another book in the continuing series.

However for those expecting to see the show up for an Emmy, they will be disappointed.

Emmys officials have confirmed that will not be happening.

New Heated Rivalry, but no Emmy

The hit gay romance novel about two closeted hockey players has taken over the world ever since the television series hit our streaming services.

Literally everyone has been talking about this steamy romance, which has taught some of their straight fans a few things about gay sex along the way.

Season one dropped in a six part series focussing on the love story between Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander with a second season quickly being announced.

The series forms part of the six part Game Changers series written by Canadian author Rachel Reid with Heated Rivalry being the 2nd book in the series.

Book six in the series, The Long Game, is the sequel to Heated Rivalry which the second series will be based on and it seems a surprise third book is on the way.

Barnes and Noble dropped news of the final book in the series on their website this weekend and it reveals a lot about the future of the now famous duo.

“A line has been drawn—and the hockey world is divided” the official synopsis reads.

“For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married, and even playing on the same team. The support is incredible.”

“Most of the time.”

“They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash—led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement—is getting louder.”

“Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted. And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet.”

But fans waiting to get their hands on the latest book will have to wait a while with Barnes and Noble taking pre-orders that won’t be shipped until September 29.

No Emmy for Heated Rivalry

While fans have been raving about the hit show, many have been putting their case forward for the show to pick up an Emmy this year.

However insiders have revealed this will not be happening, due to one key reason.

Heated Rivalry, is Canadian.

Despite the show streaming on HBO Max is the USA and other countries, it streams on Crave in Canada, which is owned by Bell Media, who financed and produced the series.

According to CBC News, in a statement from Emmy organisers they clarified that the show must be co-produced “both financially and creatively” “by U.S. and foreign partners before filming has begun” which was not the case for Heated Rivalry.

There is good news however, the show could still be considered for the International Emmys later this year.