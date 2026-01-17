Pillion Drops Powerful Sex Scene With Alexander Skarsgård And Harry Melling

The upcoming BDSM romance film, Pillion, has released a jaw dropping sex scene ahead of the films release.

Pillion has had everyone talking as more and more details of the film have been released.

Now the latest scene circulating online ahead of the films release has revealed some of the graphic sex scenes between the two stars.

Pillion sex scenes leave little to the imagination

The announcement that Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Potter star Harry Melling would be starring in a gay BDSM romance film was a headline that caught plenty of attention.

Harry Melling was just 10 years old when the world was introduced to him as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise, now he’s unrecognisable as the former child star he was known as.

At thirty six years old now the actor has definitely come into his own as he tackles this powerful new role.

Alexander Skarsgård however is no stranger to sexual roles, especially after his stint as sex symbol Eric Northman in the hit series, True Blood.

Early trailers for the film made it clear this would be a powerful and sexual film with the pair seen in some erotic and confronting sexual scenes.

However the latest release reveals an intense, extended, full frontal, sex scene.

The scene which is circulating online on X (Twitter) reveals Melling’s character Colin and four other subs laying on their stomachs, exposed, on two tables in the woods.

While a man with green hair lying beside Melling is seen being attended to by another man from behind, Skarsgård’s character Ray appears.

Colin is seen eager with anticipation as the leather clad Ray walks in front of him and begins to unzip before walking past him to his green haired friend.

Ray then unzips to reveal a large (prosthetic) appendage, complete with a large silver ring, which he instead presents to the other man as a confused and eager Colin looks on.

What follows is an intense minute as Ray is serviced by the first man, then eventually rewarding Colin before walking behind him and ordering him to flip on his back.

This is followed by nearly three minutes of intense sex between Ray and Colin as the camera leaves little to the imagination.

Where other mainstream sex scenes may allow the camera to shy away from the action, this scene draws the viewer into the moment by moment intensity of the scene in an incredibly powerful and seductive manner.

If this scene is any testament to the chemistry of Skarsgård and Melling and the lengths they are willing to go for the film, it’s no wonder Skarsgård received a seven minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Pillion is due for release in Australia on February 19.