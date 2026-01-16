Queer Screen Drops Massive Program For 33rd Mardi Gras Film Festival

Queer Screen has released their full program for the 33rd Mardi Gras Film Festival, showcasing two weeks of incredible LGBTQIA+ storytelling in film to celebrate the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras.

This year’s program boasts 139 films from 38 countries around the world, and is the first festival since Queer Screen changed their organisational structure and appointed former Taiwan Film Festival director, Benson Wu as their inaugural CEO.

The program includes six World Premieres, five International Premieres, and 64 Australian Premieres, ranging across features, documentaries and shorts.

One of these premieres is the Opening Night film, Jimpa, which sees a filmmaker travel across the world with her non-binary teenager to reconnect with her HIV+ gay father, starring Olivia Colman, John Lithgow. The tender multi-generational story is inspired by the real life relationship between Australian director Sophie Hyde, her own late gay father, and non-binary child, who happens to played by Hyde’s real life child Aud Mason-Hyde.

Hyde will also be sitting down with writer Benjamin Law for a wide-ranging discussion about her storied career and the ways queerness has permeated her work, held at the State Library on February 14.

Importance of visible queer stories felt now more than ever

Other highlights include Kristen Stewart’s highly-anticipated directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s best-selling memoir; A24’s dark BDSM romance Pillion; and A Deeper Love: The Story of Miss Peppermint offering unprecedented access behind the scenes of the trans icon and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up’s rise to fame.

“This festival would not be possible without our generous partners, donors, members, community supporters, as well as the festival team and volunteers who have put in countless hours to make it happen,” said Wu.

“It’s an honour to be able to lead the team and carry forward Queer Screen’s legacy after 32 years. I warmly welcome you back to the cinema to experience the magic with us.”

Also in the program are the classic High Art by Lisa Cholodenko, gloriously restored in 4K; the 30th anniversary of Australian classic Love and Other Catastrophes; the 50th anniversary of The Naked Civil Servant, starring John Hurt; and, for the first time, a partnership with Pink Flamingo to showcase Castration Movie Anthology II: The Best of Both Worlds, with underground trans director Louise Weard in attendance.

“At a time when our community is facing increased persecution both here and abroad – particularly our trans siblings – seeing authentic LGBTIQ+ stories on our screens is more important than ever,” said Programming and Industry Manager Andrew Wilkie.

“Our continued visibility in the face of bigotry sends a clear message: we refuse to hide or be silenced. And that’s the theme that permeates this entire program, films all about being unapologetically queer and finding community.”

The Mardi Gras Film Festival runs from 12–26 February 2026, with tickets available now.