The Sydney Kink Festival – a weekend of play parties, workshops, munches, fetish clubs and more – has become a cornerstone of the city’s scene.

Beginning with decadent VIP play party Debauch, the heart of the weekend is S1nful, a collaborative event featuring exciting performances, play areas, intimate chill-out spaces, plus a market of kink-friendly artisans and businesses.

The festival culminates in PerVersion, a dazzling cabaret event blending burlesque, cocktails, and pure celebration of alternative, fetish and kink cultures.

The Sydney Kink Festival

6 – 8 June

Burdekin Hotel, Darlinghurst and Our Secret Spot, Annandale

Tickets: $55 onward