Jacob Elordi Targeted In Slew of Deepfake Porn Featuring Underage Boy

Australian actor Jacob Elordi has had his likeness used in a deepfake pornographic video, which involves an underage boy.

Reports confirm the body in the sexually explicit deepfake is definitely not Elordi, who has a distinctive birthmark on his chest.

Instead, the video combines Elordi’s face with the body of an Only Fans creator, who was a minor when the video was filmed.

The OnlyFans creator from Brazil, who was 17 at the time the video was recorded, has spoken about it on X/Twitter, calling it “creepy”.

“That’s literally my video lmao deepfake is getting creepy,” tweeted @mentallyillgus.

Jacob Elordi has had likeness stolen in several deepfake videos

This video of Elordi’s likeness isn’t the only one.

Elordi, who is known for his roles in Euphoria and Saltburn, has had his likeness used in at least 16 sexually explicit deepfake videos which have been circulating on X.

According to NBC News, these videos – which are technically child porn, as the videos feature the body of a minor – reportedly reached almost three million views in a single day.

NBC also reports that only one of the videos had a content warning label which read: ‘Visibility limited: this post may violate X’s rules against abuse’.

Regardless, the video in question still had more than 23,000 views.

Elordi has not yet released a statement about the videos.

X/Twitter’s response to deepfake pornography

This isn’t the first instance of celebrity having deepfake porn and AI-generated sexually explicit content being generated and posted to X/Twitter.

Taylor Swift was the victim deepfake porn earlier this year, which was followed by rapid backlash.

After this, X’s safety account posted a statement.

“Posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content,” the statement read.

Posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content. Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them. We’re closely… — Safety (@Safety) January 26, 2024

Australian highschoolers affected by deepfake porn too

But celebrities aren’t the only ones being targeted.

Despite Victoria banning deepfake pornography back in 2022, more than 50 students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar in Victoria had their likenesses stolen and turned into deepfake nudes.

Only a few weeks before, a high school boy was expelled from Salesian College after he created fake sexual images of a female teacher, which he circulated around the school.

Asher Flynn, an associate professor of criminology at Monash University, told the ABC that more needed to be done about deepfake and AI porn.

“I do feel like the laws could have gone further to also think about how we can place more onus on the people who are creating these types of tools for people to use,” said Flynn.

“For example expanding the powers of the e-Safety commissioner and expanding the recourses available to [them],” she said.