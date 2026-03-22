Controversial One Nation Leader Cory Bernardi Wins SA Upper House Seat

Following the South Australian state election overnight controversial One Nation state leader Cory Bernardi has successfully secured a seat in the upper house.

The former Liberal MP made his latest run for a political comeback whilst still backing his former controversial remarks.

Ahead of the election he stood by his former comments linking marriage equality to bestiality.

Cory Bernardi secures upper house win for One Nation

Cory Bernardi was one of many One Nation candidates who attempted to make a strong run at the South Australian parliament overnight.

The election delivered some surprising results, despite the Australian Labor Party blitzing the election, comfortably returning them to power with Peter Malinauskas as Premier, it was a different story for One Nation and the Liberal Party.

Current results show Labor taking out 39.1% of the primary vote, with One Nation taking second place over the Liberal party with 21.6% and the Liberals trailing in third with 18.7%.

Despite the impressive showing for One Nation they have yet to secure any seats with Labor picking up 35 seats and the Liberals taking just 8 seats and four seats going to independents, as of Sunday morning counting.

However while One Nation have yet to secure any seats, it was a different story in the senate.

Results in the senate will see One Nation pick up at least two upper house seats, including one for Cory Bernardi.

Bernardi said he was “smiling because today, an earthquake has rattled the foundations of uni-party politics in South Australia”.

“And I promise you there is more to come,” he told his supporters.

“Friends, we’re here and quite rightly, we should be very proud of what we achieved.”

“We don’t know the ultimate result as yet because (of) the electoral system and the quirks of our voting and preferences will flow through later in the week” he continued.

“But I can assure you, One Nation will have the strongest voice in the South Australian parliament that it has ever had before.”

Prior to the election Bernadi’s previous comments during the marriage equality debate surfaced once again.

In 2012 he doubled down on comments stating that “redefining marriage has seen a push for further redefinitions including lowering the age at which people can marry, multiple-partner marriages and even advocacy for the legalisation of bestiality.”

“I stand by [them] 100 per cent” he said of the comments ahead of last nights election. “I’m not apologising or retracting anything that I’ve said,” he said.

“If you have a look at the redefinition of the Marriage Act, what’s happened since then, we’ve gone down a complete spectrum, which was entirely denied would ever happen.”

Whilst counting in the South Australian election continues One Nation remain hopeful they will pick up a seat in the lower house seat of Hammond.