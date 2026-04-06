Moira Deeming ‘Does A Bradbury’ In Wild Liberal Preselection Race

Controversial Victorian anti-trans Liberal MP Moira Deeming has secured preselection for the party’s upper-house ticket in Melbourne’s Western Metropolitan Region, in a dramatic reversal just days after being dumped from the ballot.

Deeming was officially endorsed after all other eligible candidates withdrew, ending a chaotic preselection process that saw her initially overlooked in favour of community leader and businessman Dinesh Gourisetty.

The reversal comes after Gourisetty stepped aside when it emerged he had provided a character reference for a now-convicted child sex offender, forcing the party to reopen the contest.

With no other eligible candidates remaining, Deeming secured the top spot unopposed.

Moira Deeming Wins Liberal Preselection After All Eligible Candidates Withdraw

On Sunday, Deeming thanked supporters following her endorsement and signalled she would campaign strongly ahead of the November state election.

“When we win, I will work tirelessly to restore good governance to this great state of Victoria,” she told AAP.

She also said she looked forward to exposing “Labor’s callous betrayal of hard-working families”.

The outcome marks a significant turnaround after Deeming was removed from the ballot last week, when party members backed Gourisetty in what was widely seen as a victory for the Liberal Party’s moderate faction.

Deeming has remained a polarising figure in Victorian politics, particularly within LGBTQIA+ communities, due to her long standing opposition to trans rights and LGBTQIA+ inclusion initiatives.

The former teacher first gained national attention in 2023 after attending the controversial Let Women Speak rally in Melbourne, which was gatecrashed by neo-Nazis.

The fallout led to then Liberal leader John Pesutto accusing her of associating with extremist groups, stating she “associates with Nazis and is thus unfit to be a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party,” comments that later formed the basis of a defamation case.

A court ultimately found Pesutto had defamed Deeming, ordering him to pay significant legal costs.

The dispute contributed to internal turmoil within the Victorian Liberal Party, including Deeming’s expulsion from the party room.

Deeming was awarded $315,000 in damages in the case, and was later readmitted into the Liberal party after a leadership spill in December 2024.

The fallout from the legal battle has continued ever since.

The Victorian Liberals’ administrative committee agreed to lend Pesutto $1.55 million to help settle his debt to Deeming and avoid bankruptcy, a decision that has prompted an ongoing legal challenge from a group of breakaway Liberals.

Despite her reinstatement, Deeming has continued to attract criticism for her positions on LGBTQIA+ issues, including opposition to trans inclusion in sport and criticism of LGBTQIA+ education initiatives.