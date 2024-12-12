Moira Deeming Doubles Down On Anti-Trans Stance After Defamation Suit Win

Independent MP Moira Deeming has doubled down on her support for “women’s sex-based rights” after winning her defamation suit against Victorian Liberal Opposition Leader John Pesutto this morning.

Deeming gave her own press conference shortly after the ruling was announced.

“I was never going to let it go unchallenged in this state, and under my Liberal party logo, that innocent women rallying against the destruction of every single common sense safeguard designed to protect them and their children could be attacked and scapegoated as Nazis and bigots,” she said.

“Those of us in this fight to restore parental rights, sex based rights for women, and safeguards for children are in every political party. We are in every workplace, every union, every family. We will never run out of energy. We will never be crushed, and we are going to survive whatever it is that you want to throw at us, and then we will win.”

When asked if she expects to rejoin the Liberal party, Deeming said that it made sense to her.

“I was unjustly expelled… I have every right to be there. I did nothing wrong.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott voiced his agreement in a post on X, saying she should “swiftly be readmitted to the party room.”

“No Liberal should ever be in trouble for standing up for the rights of women and girls.”

Deeming didn’t contribute to the chorus of voices calling for Pesutto’s resignation, with the Opposition leader refusing to give up his position.

“We need better leadership in Victoria. That’s why I have this job. That’s why I intend to continue in this role,” Pesutto said in a press conference this afternoon.

“I’ve always been a fighter, and I’ve always been a fighter for the right reasons and the right people, the Victorian people, and that is why I will continue in this role.”

Gender critical supporters celebrate over Deeming win

Kellie-Jay Keen, who organised the 2023 ‘Let Women Speak’ rally in Melbourne tweeted her congratulations to Deeming and said she was privileged to call her a friend.

“Let Women Speak Melbourne was organised by women, including Moira Deeming and Angie Jones, to give a much needed voice to those who feel silenced by a captured media, dangerous medical profession and weak government.

“What followed was the most egregious and calculated defamation and smear campaign to ensure our concerns were lost in vile, dishonest and, frankly, criminal accusations of the most serious nature. Unfortunately I am familiar with this tactic from those who intend to, at best, stand aside whilst children are harmed and women’s rights are erased and, at worst, cheer it on and promote such abominations. Standing in the way of this evil are many good women willing to risk it all.”

Keen and fellow gender critic Angie Jones both sued Pesutto for defamation after he said they associated with Nazis, though he settled both suits out of court and issued an apology in 2024.

The ruling stated that Pesutto “had before him, or available to him, evidence or material that a reasonable person would understand to make it readily apparent… that neither Ms Keen nor Ms Jones were Nazis, Nazi sympathisers, neo-Nazis or anything of the sort; that they in fact staunchly opposed such people and views; and that Ms Keen’s “association” with right-wing extremists and the like was an association only in the sense that she had agreed to be, and was, interviewed by individuals (like Mr Gariépy and Ms Soco from Soldiers of Christ).”

“Conniving John Pesutto knew all along I had no links to Nazis and he destroyed my reputation anyway, and the mainstream media helped him,” Jones tweeted along with a screenshot of the ruling. “Collateral damage in a political hit job.”