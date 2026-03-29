Moira Deeming Dumped By Victorian Liberals

News Victorian News
Patrick Lenton
March 30, 2026
Moira Deeming Dumped By Victorian Liberals
Image: Image courtesy Moira Deeming/ Instagram

Controversial anti-trans MP Moira Deeming has been dumped from the ballot for the Victorian Liberal party at the November state election, after a successful challenge by business leader Dinesh Gourisetty.

The move comes after Deeming sued former Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto for defamation over his public remarks linking her to the Nazis at an anti-trans rally which she helped organised, which he apologised for publicly in May last year, and which led to her expulsion from the party.

The court found Pesutto had defamed Deeming on multiple occasions, including suggesting she “associates with Nazis and is thus unfit to be a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party.”

Deeming was awarded $315,000 in damages, and was later readmitted into the Liberal party after a leadership spill.

Deeming has a long record of campaigning against trans rights, aligning herself with controversial international figures and framing trans-inclusive policies as threats to women’s safety. As well as helping organise and speak at the infamous Let Women Speak rally, which was attended by Nazi groups who agreed with the anti-trans sentiment of the event, she has campaigned against LGBTQIA+ education such as Safe Schools, and recently has been outspoken on banning trans women from sport. She has also gathered criticism for her “pro-life” views on restricting abortion access to women, and her COVID vaccination criticism.

On Sunday, party members voted for Dinesh Gourisetty to replace Deeming in the top spot for a western metropolitan region seat in the upper house. Deeming has enjoyed the backing of  high-profile conservative figures including former prime minister Tony Abbott, Sky News host Peta Credlin, and current party leader Jess Wilson. Gourisetty is considered a moderate candidate, and if elected, would become the first Indian-Australian Liberal MP in Victoria’s parliament.

Deeming’s loss has led to speculation she may consider defecting to another party, with One Nation state president Warren Pickering saying his party was “open to discussions” with the upper house MP, whom he called “courageous”.

 

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