London Pride CEO Under Investigation For Misuse Of Funds

Christopher Joell-Deshields, chief executive officer of Pride in London, is under internal investigation over the alleged misuse of funds.

In an exclusive from The Guardian, whistleblowers say Joell-Desheilds took part in the misappropriation or misuse of gifts or company funds, behaviour damaging or potentially damaging the company’s reputation, harassment or bullying personnel and a “serious breach” of bullying, harassment and finance policies.

The allegations are just some in a series of claims from volunteer directors and others dating back to July, warning of a lack of accountability and transparency over spending.

They flagged the possible misuse of some of the £30,000 worth of food and drink vouchers provided by an unnamed sponsor for volunteers. The sponsor’s head of ethics and compliance wrote to the legal director at Pride in London in February warning that the company’s fraud systems had detected that two accounts, including the account of Joell-Deshields, had used £7,125 of the vouchers on luxury items.

Whistleblowers say the sponsor suggested to the legal director that “the pattern and nature of the transactions strongly suggested personal – rather than organisational – benefit”.

Included in the items were an Apple HomePod, Apple AirPods and colognes, including Creed Aventus, Burberry Hero, which both retail upwards of £115.

Pride In London sought an investigation from external lawyers, with Joell-Deshields stating in the ensuing report that the vouchers had been used to gifts and prizes in raffles, while the HomePod had been used in the office.

Volunteer directors deny the existence of any such raffles, and said they haven’t seen the HomePod in the office.

Joell-Deshields denies suspension

Sources say Joell-Deshields has been suspended by the community interest company behind the parade, London LGBT Community Pride, who have confirmed they’re “aware of a number of allegations and is taking action to investigate” the claims.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while these investigations are taking place, save to say that we take such allegations extremely seriously, and remain committed to upholding a safe, open and inclusive organisation that is compliant with its legal and governance obligations,” they said in a statement.

However, Joell-Deshields has appeared to reject his suspension, telling The Guardian he was still the CEO of Pride in London and a director of London LGBT Community Pride CIC.

“The current legal and governance matters relate to the organisation itself,” he said. “These matters are being addressed through the appropriate channels, and it would be inappropriate to litigate them in the press.

“Nothing in this statement should be interpreted as an admission of any allegation, nor does it comment on any other individual. For that reason, I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

A Pride in London press release added: “Christopher Joell-Deshields continues as Chief Executive Officer of Pride in London and Director of London LGBT Community Pride CIC. The organisation’s operations continue without interruption, maintaining its commitment to serving the LGBTQ+ community across the capital.

“Pride in London remains focused on delivering its programme of community events and activities, building on its position as London’s premier Pride celebration. The organisation continues to strengthen its strategic focus while ensuring the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

Additional allegations against Joell-Deshields detail a “toxic” work culture, including inappropriate WhatsApp comments to a disabled volunteer he described as “obnoxious”, and an invitation to serve as his runner to a former volunteer dismissed for bullying.