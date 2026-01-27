Sydney Leather Community Raises Thousands For Charity

Sydney’s leather scene came out in force over the weekend, bringing together kink, music, and community spirit to raise more than $5,000 for charity.

Held at Darling Nikki’s in Saint Peters on Saturday evening, Flash Ya Sash was hosted by the 2025 Sydney Leather Titleholders, with proceeds split evenly between the titleholders’ chosen charities.

A wide range of raffle prizes were donated by local leather, kink, and queer businesses, highlighting the power of community-led fundraising within Sydney’s leather scene.

The night also featured a fiercely fought DJ competition, with the winner, DJ Queen Sasha, securing a paid set at INQUISITION 2027, after strong support from both the judges and audience. INQUISITION producer Dick Savvy also awarded an additional Wild Card slot to DJ Urpsyne, securing them a set at INQUISITION 2027 as well.

“Our goal was to redefine the traditional fundraiser,” said Sydney Mr Leather 2025, Luis. “We wanted to create something different—an engaging, memorable event that truly reflected our passion for our community and the charities we support.”

Leather scene has “long history of coming together” for community

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, SWOP NSW, QLife Australia, and Full Stop Australia’s Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Helpline each received a little over $1,250, with representatives of each charity at the event on the night.

Sydney Mr Leather 2025 Luis, Ms Leather 2025 Margo, Mx Leather 2025 Zed, and Sydney Bootblack 2025 Mia thanked the community for its overwhelming support, and credited the success of the night to volunteers, sponsors, DJs, and attendees alike.

“While the leather scene celebrates and creates space for sexual expression, many people don’t realise it also has a long history of coming together to fundraise for causes that matter to our communities,” said Sydney Bootblack 2025, Mia.

“We harness the energy of leather-clad dance floors and DJs spinning dirty beats to uplift organisations doing vital work for LGBTQI+ people.

“As leather titleholders, serving our community in this way is central to that legacy, and Flash Ya Sash was a powerful example of it in action.”