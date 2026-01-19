Magda Szubanski Warns Against Scammers Using Her Image

Comedy legend and national icon Magda Szubanski has issued a warning after becoming aware of scammers using her image in fake medical fundraisers.

Szubanski took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon after becoming aware of posts circulating on social media with a seemingly AI-generated image of her, requesting money to fund her cancer treatment.

“Ok. Dear peeps. This lovely lady- whoever she is – is not me,” she wrote.

“I hope she’s doing well. But please don’t think it’s me and DEFINITELY DO NOT DONATE MONEY TO ANY MEDICAL FUNDRAISER THAT PURPORTS TO BE ME!! If you want the real me you can always find me here. Otherwise- it’s a scam.”

The 64-year-old was diagnosed with stage four Mantle Cell Lymphoma last year, a rare blood cancer, and is currently undergoing treatment using The Nordic Protocol, which involves a combined approach of immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

One of the scam posts, published on Facebook by an account called Celebrity Buzz Today, shows an image of what looks like Szubanksi giving a thumbs up from a hospital bed, reading: “GOOD NEWS AND AN EMOTIONAL UPDATE. After receiving overwhelming hospital support from thousands of fans, Magda Szubanski has finally shared a new update on her health today. ‘I am fighting. But I cannot do it alone. My current health condition is …’”

The same account has been posting similar clickbait stories about a number of public figures from across Australia and the UK.

“Overwhelming” love from the Australian public

Szubanksi has been largely absent from social media since her diagnosis, and is not fundraising money for her treatment, though she sporadically posts updates about her health.

In August, Szubanksi was inducted into the Logie Awards Hall Of Fame, appearing in an emotional prerecorded video to accept the honour.

“The love and support I have felt like a tsunami from the Australian public has just been overwhelming, and I have to tell you, it helps” she said through tears.

“When I go online and look at those messages, every time, my heart lifts. And I feel that much stronger. To deal with the cancer. So thank you for the love that you are just pouring my way, I really feel it.”