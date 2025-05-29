Magda Szubanski Shares She’s Been Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Beloved Australian comedy legend Magda Szubanski has shared a shock cancer diagnosis on social media today.

Magda has revealed she is battling a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.

But she has posted an update letting her fans know that she is in safe hands.

Magda Szubanski reveals cancer battle

Fans are in shock today after Magda Szubanski revealed she has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The comedy icon has been relatively quiet on social media this year, now sharing this very personal news with her fans.

Szubanski revealed she has been diagnosed with “stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma” which she describes as “a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.”

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne” she said in a caption accompanying a video announcing the news today.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough” she said before confirming that she is being well looked after by her loved ones and doctors.

“I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.”

The video on Instagram showed a very different looking Magda Szubanski, appearing with a shaved head, which said said is “in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks” but despite it she was still upbeat, taking the time to have a quick laugh during her video.

She also took a moment to share how her diagnosis was picked up, providing a timely reminder to her fans to get tested/screened regularly.

“This is an obscure cancer and was only discovered incidentally via a breast screen where they found my lymph nodes were up.”

“So the take away is – get tested and listen to your body!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magda Szubanski (@magda_szubanski)

It certainly looks like a tough fight for Magda as she begins her cancer battle, her diagnosis of Mantle cell lymphoma, known as MCL is described as “a rare, aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in the mantle zone of lymph nodes.”

This incredibly aggressive form of cancer can grow and spread rapidly to other parts of the body.

There are a range of treatments available that include chemotherapy, immunotherapy and other new and evolving treatments.

An outpouring of love for Magda

Response to the news of her diagnosis has been swift with hundreds people jumping online to share their love and support for Magda Szubanski within an hour of the video being posted, including some of Australia’s biggest names.

Comedian Peter Helliar shared his love and support posting “Sending you all my love Mags!!!!! You (and we) know how strong you are!!”

The Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young reached out with a message of love “Sending you lots of love. Thanks for being your wonderful, strong self xxx.”

Cancer advocate and host of The Project, Carrie Bickmore shared what we were all thinking posting “Oh babe. Fuck. You’ve got this 💪 yelling at you now from a distance that we all love you.”

Other celebrities including Megan Gale, Julia Zemiro, Tom Ballard, Rove McManus, Hugh Sheridan and countless others all shared their love and support for the Aussie icon.