Matildas Star Kyra Cooney-Cross Shares Heartbreaking Family Health News

Matildas midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross has shared a devastating health update about her mother this week.

She shared the news on Instagram after returning home from the UK to be my her mothers side.

The Matildas star has asked for privacy during this time and is seeking assistance from the public via a GoFundMe page.

Kyra Cooney-Cross shares her mothers cancer diagnosis

Following the news of her mothers illness Kyra Cooney-Cross has returned home to support her family.

She revealed to her followers in a touching Instagram post that the diagnosis is grim with her condition deemed incurable.

“A few days ago, our world changed forever. My amazing mum, Jess, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). It’s a rare and aggressive cancer, and there is no cure” she wrote.

Kyra went on to pay tribute to her mother, who she calls her best friend.

“My mum is my hero, my best friend, my everything and the person who has shaped every part of who I am. She is the reason I am where I am today, her strength, love, and belief in me has carried me through everything. Trying to put into words what she means to me feels impossible.”

“I’m now back in Australia to be with my mum, my sisters, and our family as we navigate what comes next. We are all still in shock and learning how to sit with the weight of this news.”

While Kyra and her family are asking for privacy during this incredibly difficult time together, she also shared that the family have created a GoFundMe page to help support the family.

“Our family has created a GoFundMe to help ease some of the pressure on my mum and Andy during this time. Any support, whether that’s donating or sharing, is deeply appreciated. The link is in my bio.”

“We kindly ask that our privacy is respected as we process this together.”

The page has set a fundraising goal of $200,000 however within 48 hours friends and fans have rallied around the family, raising over $136,000 at the time of publication.

“This has metastasised (spread) to her liver and gallbladder. What we know so far is that this cancer is very rare and aggressive” they revealed on the page.

“With no options for a cure, we are hoping that Chemo might give us more time, our family is doing everything we can to support her through the treatment and journey ahead.”

Following an impressive year in 2022 which saw her take home the W-League Awards Young Footballer of the Year, Kyra Cooney-Cross gained international attention in 2023 after an incredible performance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In that same year it was announced that Cross had signed with the Arsenal Women Football Club in the UK under a very lucrative deal.

She currently still plays for Arsenal alongside fellow Aussies Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley.