Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis Share Snaps From New Year’s Eve Wedding

Photos are emerging of the New Year’s Eve wedding between Matildas captain Sam Kerr and United States midfielder Kristie Mewis, with the nuptials marking the biggest wedding of 2025 for both the football and lesbian communities (obviously a big overlap there).

The couple posted a two snaps from the big day on Instagram over the weekend, simply captioned “wifey”, with the first showing the two locking lips, and the other clearly from the party later that night, with Mewis sitting on Kerr’s shoulders, drink in hand.

The ceremony took place on New Year’s Eve at Villa Dionysus, a Mediterranean-inspired private estate in the Swan Valley, a short drive from the Perth CBD. 120 guests clad in black and white watched as the pair got hitched in the venue’s front courtyard, including fellow Tillies Alanna Kennedy, Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley, Emily van Egmond, and Caitlin Foord.

Mewis wore an off-shoulder, beaded, semi-sheer dress from Berta for the ceremony, paired with a more traditional lacey veil, before switching into a strapless number with a silver beaded mini skirt for the reception.

“My dress was my dream dress,” she told Vogue. “I saw it and knew I couldn’t move forward until I tried it on, and when I did, I knew that was my wedding dress without question.”

Kerr meanwhile wore a single-breasted Hugo Boss tuxedo, paired with her ever-iconic low pony and a single white rose in her lapel.

“Sam’s accessories were unstated and simple,” Mewis said. “She didn’t want anything flashy—just something classic and comfortable.”

The pair were joined by their seven-month-old son Jagger, who wore an adorable black suit to match his mum, and accompanied Kerr down the aisle.

“We didn’t expect it to look so perfect and beautiful,” Mewis said of the evening. “It was exactly what we imagined and more. Seeing each other for the first time down the aisle—it was the most special moment.”

Meeting “was like nothing either of us had ever felt before”, Mewis says

The pair got engaged in 2023 after meeting during a US National Women’s Soccer League tournament match in 2019, after which they spent months openly flirting with each other through Instagram comments before finally getting together in 2021.

Kerr proposed to Mewis in September 2023 at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, with the couple welcoming Jagger to the world in May.

On the podcast she hosts with her sister, Mewis said she knew from the day she met Kerr that they were fated to be together.

“We do talk about that all the time, and it is easy for us to say that now, but I think we both did know when we met each other,” she said. “It was like nothing either of us had ever felt before, and it was such a crazy feeling.”