The Flying Bats Launch Petition To Protect LGBTQIA+ Inclusion In Sport

In wake of the recent court case involving anti-trans activist Kirralie Smith, The Flying Bats, a LGBTQIA+ football club for women and non-binary people, have launched a petition to protect LGBTQIA+ inclusion in Sport.

Working alongside Pride Cup and The Trans Justice Project the group are calling on Football Australia to take urgent action to commit to protecting all their members from harassment, bullying, and intimidation.

The Flying Bats call for urgent action

Coinciding with Wear It Purple Day, The Flying Bats, Pride Cup and The Trans Justice Project launched their latest petition on Friday in response to the “silence” they have received from Football Australia.

“Football has always been a haven for LGBTQIA+ women. But right now, targeted attacks on our community are being ignored by the governing bodies whose job it is to protect us” the group said.

The statement refers in part to anti-trans activist Kirralie Smith, leader of anti-trans organisationBinary Australia, who used her online following over 100,000 people to publicly target transgender soccer player Stephanie Blanch.

Smith was issued with a two year Apprehended Personal Violence Order (APVO), which she attempted to appeal, failing to do so with the judge stating she was part of a “sustained campaign of belittling, harassment and intimidation.”

This week a NSW court found that she had vilified Blanch and another player and may have to publicly apologise and potentially pay damages.

It is this sort of behaviour the organisations are calling on Football Australia to help protect them from.

“The campaigns have been so severe that some players have quit the sport, while others were forced to seek legal protection. These lobbyists have targeted us simply because we create a welcoming and inclusive place for anyone who wants to play” they said.

The Flying Bats are the “oldest and largest LGBTQIA+ women’s and non-binary football club in the world” who offer a safe and inclusive space for their players, now they are calling for assistance to make sport safe for all.

Hayley Conway, CEO Pride Cup, says that while so many LGBTQIA+ women are involved in the sport, little has been to provide systems of support and guidelines for their safety.

“LGBTIQ+ women have always been in sport. Iconic Matildas like Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, or trailblazers like Julie Dolan and Moya Dodd, are all part of our community. Despite the contributions of LGBTIQ+ people, sport bodies like Football Australia are failing to protect us” she said.

“They’ve left consultations for inclusion guidelines on hiatus for years, and have been silent when its own participants have experienced appalling treatment just for playing the game they love.”

“This means that LGBTIQ+ players and clubs are literally left to fend for themselves, calling on the legal system and the community just to protect them while they play.”

“This petition calls on these governing bodies to protect all women as we participate in the world game, and to make it safer for us to play sport as our full selves.”

The petition from the three organisations is calling for:

Immediate action to address the targeting, harassment, and bullying of trans and gender-diverse members.

Education and training for clubs, leagues, national teams, officials, administrators, and fans.

Genuine consultation with LGBTQIA+ clubs and experts to develop a human rights-focused inclusion policy.

“Sport should be safe, inclusive & empowering, for all bodies, all identities.”

To sign the petition and show your support follow the link here.