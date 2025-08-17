Why Are Straight People Are Loosing It Over The Minnesota Vikings Male Cheerleaders?

This week the internet has blown up over a viral video of two male cheerleaders for the Minnesota Vikings, causing a screaming meltdown amongst fans of the team.

A simple video of the teams latest additions has seen comments, opinion pieces, videos and viral sharing of the duo as commenters rush to have their two cents worth.

However this latest addition to the cheer squad is far from groundbreaking, so why all the fuss?

The Vikings male cheerleaders are not something new

What seemed like an innocent reveal on Instagram this week has seen the Minnesota Vikings go absolutely viral.

The Vikings, a professional football (NFL) team in the US posted a new video on their instagram this week revealing two new male cheerleaders for the club.

“Wait where are the boys?” reads the caption as two females stand on screen.

“I don’t know, I heard they were throwing a fit” the text continued before revealing the boys.

Male cheerleaders Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn appeared decked out in their purple uniform and golden pom poms to strut and twirl on screen.

However from many of the reactions the from the straight men watching it seemed they thought something much more awful had happened.

“This isn’t male cheerleading male cheerleaders used to lift females up and throw them around these guys are sissy’s twirking and doing fruity shit it’s an abomination” wrote one.

“I’m gonna say this… I’m not surprised they are repping Vikings gear. Not so proud moment for us Minnesotans, regardless of the comments praising this. Absolutely lunacy” wrote another.

While another appeared so damaged he said “Getting closer and closer to walking away from the NFL.”

Others flocking to the comments to display their insecurities were quick to promise they would be now be handing in their season tickets as the comments on the videos amassed into the tens of thousands.

However the addition of male cheerleaders for this team and in America is nothing new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaize Shiek (@blaize_shiek)

Currently there are twelve or more professional teams in America with male cheerleaders on their squad including the Rams, Chiefs, and Eagles, as well as those on the Minnesota Vikings prior to Blaize and Louie.

The internet has quickly blown up over the issue with much of the criticism of the newest addition to the team being on Blaize being too effeminate.

With long hair and a sassy strut Blaize is being described in a number of unflattering manners that all reference in some way his femininity as their problem.

However like many other people out there the Vikings have spoken out in defence of their cheerleaders with the team officially backing them in a statement released this week.

“Male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading,” the statement read.

“We support all our cheerleaders and are proud of the role they play as ambassadors of the organisation.”

While there were plenty of negative comments flying, there was also a relentless outpouring of support for both Blaize and Louie.

“My son was at the cheer camp last week and said “I want to do the cheer next year, there are boy cheerleaders!!” how cool is that! It made me so happy and so proud” wrote one parent on his Instagram video.

“What y’all are doing is so fucking important. At a time when rights are being threatened there’s no louder activism then being loud and proud. You guys are fucking amazing!!! 💜 KEEP EM TALKING !!!” wrote another.

While the pair are still settling from the surprise attention Blaize took a moment to thank his supporters online.

“I am so grateful for this journey, the support, and the opportunity to make a little history along the way,” he wrote.

“I hope to represent and inspire what’s possible when you stay true to who you are.”

For now the pair are doing their best to remain unbothered as they prepare for their season ahead.