Thank The Gay Gods: Magda Szubanski Announces Her Cancer Is In Remission

Comedian and national treasure Magda Szubanski has announced her cancer is officially in remission after more than six months of treatment.

The 64-year-old shared the update in a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, saying the development was a “big relief”.

“I wanted to share the fantastic news, which is that I’ve completed chemo, and I am now in remission.

“It’s not a cure, but because I got a good remission, that hopefully means that I will keep the cancer at bay for a good long time.”

Szubanski was diagnosed with stage four Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and fast-moving blood cancer, in May of last year, and had been undergoing treatment using The Nordic Protocol, involving a combined approach of immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

Sporting a hot little pixie cut, Szubanski thanked everyone for the support she’d received since her diagnosis, saying it was “just like a tsunami coming at me.”

“I swear to God, it helped me not only emotionally, I think it really helped me physically, too. I felt so loved up and cared for, so eternal gratitude.

“Also eternal gratitude to my medical team. We have the most incredible medical people in this country. We’re so lucky. And there’s not a day goes by that I don’t give profound thanks to the medical community, those beautiful people, and also to the common sense of the Australian people that we see how practical and compassionate it is to have a really good medical system.”

The timing of the news couldn’t be any better, with hundreds of thousands of people set to line Oxford Street for the Mardi Gras Parade tomorrow night.

“I am so gutted that I can’t be there,” Szubanski said of the celebrations. “I’m afraid it’s unavoidable, but have a wonderful time and big love to you all.”

Last week, Mardi Gras organisers announced that the Taylor Square viewing experience would been renamed as Magda’s Glitter Club to honour her legacy of heart, humour, and courage.

Mardi Gras Community Float, “ECSTATICA about Magda,” will also celebrate six fan favourite characters she’s played throughout her career: Chenille, Lynette Flannel, Gina Minehart, Michelle, Lynne Postlethwaite and, of course, the ever-iconic Sharon Strzelecki.