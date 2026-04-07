Leviticus: The Queer Aussie Horror Film Making Waves Overseas

Queer horror film, Leviticus, the directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Adrian Chiarella is capturing plenty of attention ahead of its worldwide release.

The queer horror film has picked up plenty of praise as it completed the film festival circuits earlier this year.

Now it is set for international release this June as buzz continues for the exciting new queer film.

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Leviticus arrives in the wake of Heated Rivalry

Mixing conversion therapy, romance and horror is an interesting choice, but one that has clearly paid off for Leviticus.

Young Australian teens Naim (Joe Bird) and Ryan (Stacy Clausen) find themselves thrust unwillingly into conversion therapy in a small Victorian country town.

However things soon take a supernatural twist.

Instead of being cured by the local priest, the boys are chased by a supernatural being who torments its victims as it takes the form of the person whom its victim desires the most, in this case, that is Ryan and Naim.

It’s a complex twist that has seen the film draw comparisons with It Follows and Talk To Me, with some viewers likening the chemistry between the two to the popular show Heated Rivalry.

“I’d wanted to merge my love of horror with homophobia because, if you think about it, horror movies are always about fear, and homophobia is a type of fear,” Adrian Chiarella told Entertainment Weekly upon the release of the first look images of the film.

“When I was digging into how this monster operates, it’s not just that it looks like the person that you desire the most. It actually feeds off the memories of your interactions with that person and with your own experiences of desire,” Chiarella told EW.

“Therefore, the more that you explore your sexuality, the more that you explore intimacy with this real person, the better the monster gets at mimicking all of that. I realized it can actually dig quite deep into what the relationship between these two boys means and into the idea of internalised homophobia.”

“What does it mean when you get so scared of your feelings and acting on your feelings?”

Early critics’ reviews have heaped praise on the film, with it already scoring an 83/100 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After being released at Sundance earlier this year, Leviticus was still seeking distribution. In just a few months, things have quickly changed.

Following its debut at the festival, Leviticus secured a seven-figure deal with Neon, an American independent film production and distribution company, which is set to see the film secure a worldwide release this year.

This deal will now see Leviticus hit cinemas in the US on June 19, 2026.