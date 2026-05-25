The Veronicas Have Re-Recorded ‘Untouched’ With UK Producer Harrison

Australian pop duo The Veronicas have re-recorded their hit single ‘Untouched’ with British producer Harrison, following the viral success of his remix of ‘All the Things She Said’.

Harrison attracted major online attention after his remix of the iconic t.a.T.u song surged in popularity following its inclusion in queer hockey romance phenomenon Heated Rivalry. The remix became widely shared across TikTok and fan edits, particularly among LGBTQIA+ audiences.

The news of the new version of ‘Untouched‘ was first reported by Yahoo Australia, speaking to Jess and Lisa Origliasso ahead of the track’s release last Friday.

“We are fans of Heated Rivalry, and I mean that show is so fun. We were obsessed with the whole musical journey that the show takes you on,” Jess Origliasso told Yahoo.

Both ‘All the Things She Said’ and ‘Untouched‘ are two of the all-time most beloved queer anthems, that grace DJ sets in gay bars and LGBTQIA venues all around the world – so the collab between Harrison and the Veronicas makes total sense.

Jess said the collaboration came about after the duo connected with Harrison online.

“He said, ‘Your song has been played at these Heated Rivalry dance nights, and people go absolutely crazy for it. Would you be up for having a little play around and doing something together’,” Jess recalled.

“We were just such big fans of him already that we were like, ‘Yes, absolutely, we’d love to’.”

Clips of the new version of ‘Untouched’ were posted across Tiktok and Instagram as sneak peeks ahead of the track’s release:

‘Untouched’ immediately touched the hearts of LGBTQIA+ Aussies

Originally released in 2007, ‘Untouched‘ became The Veronicas’ biggest international hit, reaching number two on the ARIA Singles Chart and charting in the top 20 of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Over the years, the track has also developed a significant cult following within Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, becoming a mainstay at queer clubs, parties and Pride events. Its unapologetically maximalist pop sound helped cement it as one of the defining Australian pop songs of the 2000s.

That enduring popularity was reflected in 2024, when ‘Untouched’ placed at number three in triple j’s Hottest 100 Australian Songs countdown, 17 years after its release.

So many Australian queer fans, ‘Untouched’ never really disappeared – but the new version will undoubtedly be a mainstay at Australia’s LGBTQIA+ venues from now on.