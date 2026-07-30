Heated Rivalry Season 2: Production Starts, Steamy New Cast, Storrie and Williams Reunited

Yep, “America’s ass” is returning: Heated Rivalry Season 2 looks set to kick off production, with co-stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams photographed together in Toronto. Filming for the series is expected to commence over the coming weeks across Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa, with rumours already circulating about what steamy new cast members will make their debut.

While Storrie and Williams will reprise their roles as Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, they may not be the only star-crossed lovers fans can expect to see this season. According to author Rachel Reid, Season 2 will adapt events from both the fifth and sixth book in her “Game Changers” series.

While the former, “The Long Game”, focusses primarily on Rozanov and Hollander’s secret 10-year-relationship, the latter introduces another unlikely romance.

Heated Rivalry Season 2’s Steamy New “Enemies To Lovers” Pairing

In fact, according to rumours, Justice Smith is slated to bring one heart-throbb in the pair to life: the cheerful and openly gay social media manager for the Ottawa Centaurs, Harris Drover. In the book, “Role Model”, Drover is the sunshine to hockey star Troy Barrett’s grumpy.

Meanwhile, Barrett, previously speculated to be played by Canadian actor Jack Innanen, is a forward on the Ottawa Centaurs. Hiding his sexuality behind a miserable macho exterior, Barrett is standoffish, wreckless, and, to the delight of “enemies to lovers” stans, just waiting for someone to peel off his brutish exterior (and clothes) to reveal the tenderness beneath.

Now, fans are eager to see how this unlikely, slow-burn romance will intersect with Rozanov and Hollander’s own story.

Of course, Season 2 would not be complete without the return of fan favourites Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) and Christopher “Kip” Grady (Robbie Graham-Kuntz). Thankfully, both characters will be returning in Season 2.

Another returning staple is series writer and creator, Jacon Tierney. Under Tierney’s direction, Season 2 is expected to retain the same boldness that made Season 1 too heartrending for PornHub and too salacious for Hollywood.