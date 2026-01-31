Lady Gaga Stops Tokyo Concert With A Powerful Message for ICE

Lady Gaga has stopped her show in Tokyo this week to deliver a powerful message to ICE in the US.

She paused during her Mayhem Ball performance to speak to the crowd before dedicating a song as symbol of hope for those affected in the US.

Lady Gaga: “My heart is aching”

Lady Gaga has always been known for being outspoken for many communities, particularly for her advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community.

So it is no surprise that she had something to say about the continuing news reports about ICE officers in the United States.

“I want to take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important to me,” Gaga told her audience in Tokyo this week.

“Something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now” she began.

“In a couple of days, I’m going to be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE.”

“I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us. I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us” she continued as the crowd cheered in support.

“I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight. I know we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community, and we love you.”

“I’d like to dedicate this song to everyone who is suffering, to everyone who’s feeling alone and helpless,” she said before she continued her set.

“Anyone who’s lost a loved one and is having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near. We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability. Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect. And I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you’re listening to us ask you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country.”

“At a time where it doesn’t feel like it’s easy to have hope, it is my community and my friends, my family that hold me up. So, I would like to sing a song that does have some hope in it to try to give us a little bit tonight. This is ‘Come to Mama” she said before she commenced singing again.

🚨HUGE: Lady Gaga just used her stage in Japan to condemn ICE before the entire world. “My heart is aching for the children, the families, who are mercilessly being targeted by ICE.” This is how you use a platform.

pic.twitter.com/JgaYnaowkG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 29, 2026

Her comments come amid a string of news reports coming out of the US about ICE agents and those being targeted.

In particular the most talked about case was that of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer several weeks ago.

Footage of Renee’s wife sobbing on the side of the road following incident went viral as her death caused international outrage.

Following her death over one million dollars was raised for Rebecca and their six year old son.