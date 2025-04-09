IT’S HAPPENING: Lady Gaga Is Officially Bringing The Mayhem Ball To Australia

Little Monsters down under are celebrating today with the news that Lady Gaga is officially touring Australia later this year.

The news follows a previous announcement that Aussies would be left off the touring schedule.

It will be the first time the pop star has toured Australia in eleven years and fans are overjoyed.

Lady Gaga Brings Mayhem Down Under

Last month Lady Gaga took to social media to announce she would unexpectedly be touring her latest album Mayhem globally.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going” she posted on social media.

“It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Lady Gaga announced that the tour would initially be heading to UK, Europe and North America in July.

Now that tour also includes Australia and fans can’t wait for her to arrive.

Australia, I am so excited to bring The MAYHEM Ball to you this December! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/DvRoI3ALXj — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 8, 2025

Gaga will be bringing the Mayhem Ball to Australia for just three dates in December.

She will head to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on December 5, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on December 9 and close the tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on December 12.

It will be the first time she has toured down under since the ArtRave: The Artpop Ball tour in 2014.

If you’d told me a few months ago that Lady Gaga would have festivals, a promo stadium tour in some cities, an arena tour, AND now stadium shows part of the arena tour in Australia for The Mayhem Ball, I would never have believed you pic.twitter.com/k0LW4ACB9e — M Ɐ Y H E M (@scott_wiggle) April 8, 2025

LADY GAGA IS COMING BACK TO AUSTRALIA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS WHAT THE FUFKCKDKDKDKDKDKD — jake 🫧 MET ARIANA (@taylorsrep13) April 8, 2025

And now Lady Gaga is not only coming to Australia but also doing stadiums 😭 my sacrificial ritual to Stan worked! https://t.co/8XdoqxSN2E — Richie (@RajivGoesTo) April 8, 2025

Tickets will go on sale next Thursday April 17.

Mayhem is the seventh studio album from Lady Gaga which was released on March 7.

With the world already in love with the hit Abracadabra, which she dropped at this years Grammy awards, there were high hopes for Mayhem.

And Lady Gaga did not fail to deliver as the album debuted at number 1 on the US Billboard 100 charts, making it her 7th album to reach the top of the charts.