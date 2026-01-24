Troye Sivan Shares Body Image Struggles After Plastic Surgery Suggestions

Aussie pop star Troye Sivan has responded to a plastic surgeon who publicly called out his appearance this week.

The “TikTok doctor” posted a video online criticising the singers appearance and recommending plastic surgery.

In response Sivan took to Substack to write a response about his experiences with body image issues.

Troye Sivan: “I’ve struggled with my body image for a lot of my life”

Troye Sivan is not just known for his music, the thirty year old singer has long been praised for his youthful good looks and “twink” like appearance.

So much so that he even appears as the google image search result for the term.

“I’m historically famously twinky (I am still the google search result image for ‘twink’), and i’m not THAT twinky anymore” he wrote on his substack this week.

The lengthy post was published this week with Sivan reflecting on his struggles with his body image in response to a very public video calling out his image.

“I oscillate constantly between feeling like i’m aging in a good way, getting ‘sexier’ with time, and then feeling like gollum’s very close pop-singing relative. So decrepit, somehow both skinny and fat at the same time” he wrote in the post now titled “feeling a bit uggo (ugly).”

“I’m 30. I’ve struggled with my body image for a lot of my life” he revealed.

He went on to detail how his response to these feelings were “two pronged.”

The first prong he described as being positive about his body, looking after himself and loving the skin he is in, the second prong however, not so much.

Sivan revealed he’s looked into cosmetic procedures including a fat transfer to under his eyes, which he linked to a video posted publicly this week which he called a “random sicko fucko plastic surgeon told me I have in an instagram reel.”

The video in question, which has now been deleted, featured a cosmetic surgeon critiquing images of Troye Sivan on the red carpet, recommending dermal fillers and skin treatments in the public video.

“Hearing this unsolicited medical advice given publicly by a doctor I do not know pushed me toward Prong #2 for a fair few days” Sivan wrote after seeing the video revealing that what followed was a sea of advertisements for the procedures in his social media.

“My all-knowing, eternally and deeply evil algorithm saw the opportunity in this moment of vulnerability, and pulled every lever and dialled every knob to 1000. I saw video after video of deep plane face lift recoveries, and ads for unapproved GLP-1 meds that now come in pill form (I weigh 59kg/130lbs at the moment). I hit the ‘not interested’ button a few times, and hoped for the best.”

Reflecting on the image taken at the NGV gala Sivan said he is embarrassed taking photos on the red carpet “I knew on the night of the NGV Gala that I did not feel like I looked good on the red carpet. I checked my instagram tags and was definitely like……oh. It wasn’t great” he wrote.

He finished the post with a hopeful message and a confirmation that the doctor in question had reached out to him.

“So, who’s going to win out in the end of the day? Prong #1? Prong #2? I’m embarrassed to say, but I can’t make any promises. Keep your eyes on my under eyes for updates. I’m patient with myself, and understand and respect both approaches. It’s us vs species-endingly-insatiable corporate greed, with access to addictive brainwashing technology.”

He revealed the post had been deleted and after receiving an apology he had no hard feelings toward the man behind the video.

“EDIT: The doctor in the aforementioned video removed it, and sent me a really thoughtful and sweet message apologising. The title of this post was ‘fuck this guy!!’ and is now ‘feeling a bit uggo (ugly)’. No hard feelings from my side whatsoever. Thanks for all the love guys <3”