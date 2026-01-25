Peach PRC, Grace Jones and MARINA Hit Brisbane For On The Banks

Brisbane is getting a brand new riverside concert series, On The Banks and it’s arriving with three pop cultural powerhouses that feel tailor made for the LGBTQIA+ community.

On the Banks, a new outdoor live music program staged on the Cultural Forecourt at South Bank, will run from February 25 to March 22 2026, turning the stretch of riverfront in front of QPAC into a balmy, skyline-backed party zone, complete with bars, catering and that very Brisbane energy of “why wouldn’t we do this outside?”.

Presented in partnership between Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and South Bank Corporation, the series is pitching itself as a summer-long celebration of live music and big nights out — and it’s doing so with a lineup that’s stacked with international icons, Australian favourites, and a few artists who feel like they should come with a warning for anyone emotionally fragile.

But let’s be honest the names that will have queer fans circling dates in their calendars are Grace Jones, MARINA, and Peach PRC.

First up, global art-pop darling MARINA will make her long-awaited Brisbane debut on Thursday February 26, joined by special guest Mallrat. It’s a major moment for fans who have been waiting more than a decade for her return, with the singer arriving on the back of her new album PRINCESS OF POWER a glittering, high-energy era that leans hard into empowerment, healing, and that delicious kind of pop theatre she does best.

Then comes the night that already feels destined to become a group chat legend. Grace Jones is set to “take over” On the Banks on Thursday March 5, promising a performance that’s less “concert” and more full-body cultural event.

A style icon, performance artist, and one of the most influential figures in music and fashion over the last half century, Jones remains one of those rare acts who can still make a live show feel genuinely dangerous in the best way. Brisbane fans won’t be the only ones catching her in Australia either, with Jones also set for a major run of shows including a performance on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Saturday February 28.

If MARINA is the euphoric pop rush and Grace is the commanding spectacle, then Peach PRC is the glitter bomb of chaotic honesty your teen self would have clung to for dear life.

The Australian pop sensation will hit the riverfront on Thursday March 19, with special guests Maude Latour and Salty, bringing her signature blend of emotional vulnerability, razor-sharp humour, and unapologetically bubblegum heartbreak.

Alongside those three headline acts, On the Banks’ wider program will feature a mix of Australian and international artists across February and March including De La Soul on Sunday March 1, and The Streets on Friday March 6 while organisers have also flagged that more acts will be announced in early 2026.

Tickets are now on sale for On the Banks via onthebanks.com.au or by calling 136 246.

If Brisbane summer needed a new tradition, this might be it.