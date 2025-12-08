MARINA Announces Australian Shows For First Time In 15 Years

The eternally iconic MARINA will be gracing Australian shores after a long 15 year absence, for an exclusive three shows across Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Brisbane’s On The Banks series at Cultural Forecourt and Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore.

The tour will be celebrating MARINA’s sixth studio album, PRINCESS OF POWER, released independently earlier this year with electro pop tracks including CUNTISSIMO, CUPID’S GIRL, and BUTTERFLY highlighting the singer-songwriter’s declaration of independent feminine autonomy, as she reintroduces herself as an artist, four years after her 2021 release Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

Australian artist Mallrat will be supporting MARINA on her Sydney and Brisbane shows, following her own whirlwind year with the release of ARIA-nominated album, Light hit my face like a straight right. Mallrat has previously shared stages with likes of Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess and Conan Gray, and performed at internationally recognised festivals likeReading and Leeds, Austin City Limits, Laneway, Splendour In The Grass. With her daydreamy alternative-electronic vibe and bold storytelling, she’s the perfect opener for MARINA’s Aussie shows.

Always our bubblegum bitch

MARINA embedded herself in the queer cultural zeitgeist with her second studio album, Electra Heart, which debuted at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Charts in 2012 and whose iconography shaped the mid-2010’s with bubblegum pastel colour palettes, washed-out 1950’s aesthetics, and cynical lyrics about adolescent apathy.

She’d go on to release the Euro-pop inspired FROOT in 2015, and Love + Fear in 2019, her first album since changing her moniker from Marina and the Diamonds to MARINA, signalling a more intimate and personal turn to her work.

It’ll be the first time MARINA has been to Australia since her very limited shows for The Family Jewels Tour in 2011 and early 2012. Having personally given up hope she would ever return, seeing her announce her dates on the week of Mardi Gras, no less, has filled me with a lust for life I’ve never before experienced on a Monday morning.

$1.20 per ticket will go to The MARINA Fund, which supports LGBTQ+ individuals and civilians affected by conflict by funding community-led organisations that provide life-affirming services, mental health care and humanitarian relief.

Tickets will be available for presale from 1pm local time on Tuesday 9 December, before general on-sale commences at 1pm local time on Wednesday 10 December. Sign-up for presale here.