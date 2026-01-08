Robyn Vows To “Stay Horny” In Return To Music With ‘Sexistential’

Entertainment Music
Lydia Jupp
January 8, 2026
Robyn Vows To “Stay Horny” In Return To Music With ‘Sexistential’
Image: Casper Sejersen

Returning to us after almost 8 years, Swedish pop icon Robyn has announced her new 9-track album Sexistential, and blessed us even further with two new songs.

It’s the artist’s first album since 2018’s Honey, finally announced after she dropped the first single from the album “Dopamine” back in November. Today she released the title track “Sexistential”, centred around Robyn’s exploits hooking up with people in the early months of her IVF pregnancy, which came about after she read an Andre 3000 joke that no one would want to hear him rap about getting a colonoscopy.

“It was my cue,” she said. “I have to do this, I have to write a rap about IVF.”

She also dropped “Talk To Me”, produced by longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund and Oscar Holter, and co-written with Max Martin, who she first worked with when she was a teenager in the late ’90s. The song is everything we love about Robyn’s vibe, a sexy, synthy bop I’m absolutely ready to get sweaty to before the summer ends.

“I wrote it during the pandemic when there was no way to be physical,” Robyn said. “I like talkers, that turns me on.”

A new take on some beloved pop classics

Set to drop on March 27, Robyn says Sexistential feels “like a spaceship coming through the atmosphere at a really high speed and crash landing. That’s how I felt, like I’d had all these experiences searching too far out into space, and now I’m crashing back into myself.”

“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny — it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Marvel Stadium Memorialises Lady Gaga Following Mayhem Ball
December 21, 2025 | Michael James

Marvel Stadium Memorialises Lady Gaga Following Mayhem Ball
Entertainment Music News
Kylie Minogue Hits UK Christmas Number One And Sets New Record
December 20, 2025 | Michael James

Kylie Minogue Hits UK Christmas Number One And Sets New Record
Entertainment Music News
Masc Up: Orville Peck Sizzles In ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Promo
December 16, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Masc Up: Orville Peck Sizzles In ‘Street Fighter’ Movie Promo
Celebrity Entertainment
Grace Jones Returns To Australia To Perform At Sydney Opera House & More
December 12, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Grace Jones Returns To Australia To Perform At Sydney Opera House & More
Entertainment Music National News News
MARINA Announces Australian Shows For First Time In 15 Years
December 8, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

MARINA Announces Australian Shows For First Time In 15 Years
Celebrity Entertainment Music News