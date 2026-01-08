Robyn Vows To “Stay Horny” In Return To Music With ‘Sexistential’

Returning to us after almost 8 years, Swedish pop icon Robyn has announced her new 9-track album Sexistential, and blessed us even further with two new songs.

It’s the artist’s first album since 2018’s Honey, finally announced after she dropped the first single from the album “Dopamine” back in November. Today she released the title track “Sexistential”, centred around Robyn’s exploits hooking up with people in the early months of her IVF pregnancy, which came about after she read an Andre 3000 joke that no one would want to hear him rap about getting a colonoscopy.

“It was my cue,” she said. “I have to do this, I have to write a rap about IVF.”

She also dropped “Talk To Me”, produced by longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund and Oscar Holter, and co-written with Max Martin, who she first worked with when she was a teenager in the late ’90s. The song is everything we love about Robyn’s vibe, a sexy, synthy bop I’m absolutely ready to get sweaty to before the summer ends.

“I wrote it during the pandemic when there was no way to be physical,” Robyn said. “I like talkers, that turns me on.”

A new take on some beloved pop classics

Set to drop on March 27, Robyn says Sexistential feels “like a spaceship coming through the atmosphere at a really high speed and crash landing. That’s how I felt, like I’d had all these experiences searching too far out into space, and now I’m crashing back into myself.”

“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song,” she said.

“It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny — it doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”