MIKA Returns With New Music In 2026

MIKA is back with Hyperlove, his first English language studio album since 2019, and it feels like a straight forward return to what he does best, big pop songs with real emotion.

If you only know MIKA from “Grace Kelly,” Hyperlove is a good reminder that he’s never been a one hit wonder.

Grace Kelly made him a global name in 2007, launching from the album Life in Cartoon Motion, the debut album that sold over 8 million copies worldwide and helped launch him as one of the most distinctive pop voices of the late 2000s.

Now MIKA and his unmissable voice are back for more.

Since 2007, MIKA has had a career that has moved across eras and styles without ever losing that slightly theatrical, slightly heartfelt edge.

He followed up with The Boy Who Knew Too Much in 2009, and later released The Origin of Love in 2012, which gave him some of his most beloved tracks, including Big Girl (You Are Beautiful), Billy Brown and Love Today.

In 2015 he put out No Place in Heaven, an album that leaned into softer songwriting and personal themes, and in 2019 he released My Name Is Michael Holbrook,.

While Hyperlove signals a new chapter, it fits into the same pattern of colourful pop, mixed with serious and emotive storytelling.

The new single Excuses For Love is danceable and upbeat, with another clear message for his fans, don’t hide what you feel, and don’t make yourself smaller to keep other people comfortable.

For the LGBTQIA+ community MIKA has long been part of the soundtrack of the queer identity. Born in Beirut and raised between Paris and London, he’s spoken openly about growing up with dyslexia and being bullied, and how music became both escape and survival. He’s also been openly gay for years, and his work has often carried that quiet sense of permission to be dramatic, to be tender, to be complicated, and to still take up space.

Outside of music, he’s also built a huge second life on television, including judging and mentoring roles across Europe including judging on the French and Spanish versions of The Voice and the Italian X-Factor. He even co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

With Hyperlove, MIKA isn’t back to reinvent himself he’s simply leaning back into the kind of pop he’s always done well, bright, honest, and made for people who actually feel things.