Brisbane Community Fly Trans Flag To Mark Trans Awareness Week

Brisbane community members will today be flying the trans flag from Victoria Bridge to celebrate the beginning of Trans Awareness Week.

Organised by Trans Justice Meanjin, a local action group of Trans Justice Project, the flag drop comes towards the end of a difficult year for the Queensland trans community.

In January, the government implemented a controversial and widely-criticised ban on gender affirming healthcare for trans youth. At the time, 491 young trans people were on the waiting lists for treatment, some of them having been there for months or even years.

The ban was momentarily overturned last month when the Supreme Court sided with the mother of a trans child who launched legal action, arguing the government acted unlawfully in suspending public access to hormone treatments.

Within hours though, the Queensland government reimposed its ban, with health minister Tim Nicholls saying he was “satisfied it is necessary in the public interest” that the ban remain while an independent review of gender services is being completed.

“The Queensland government is attacking the trans community in a desperate ploy to appeal to a small group on the far-right who wants to bring Trump-style hate and division to Australia,” said Trans Justice Project organiser, Jodie Hall.

“Loud, proud, and defiant”

Running from November 13- 19, Trans Awareness Week is a time to bring attention to the issues faced by trans people, amplify their stories, and come together as a community to advance their rights. It culminates with the Trans Day Of Remembrance on November 20, commemorating the lives lost to transphobic violence.

This next week is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with trans youth, and celebrate the wider trans community as they continue to stand against attacks on their rights and humanity.

“Trans people remain loud, proud and defiant in the face of hatred and oppression from the Queensland government,” said Hall.

“Our beautiful trans community deserves to thrive.”