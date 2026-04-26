Madonna Launches Grindr Takeover For Her Latest Album Release

Grindr users were a little baffled this morning when Madonna showed up on their grid as a potential new friend nearby.

The pop icon starting appearing on Grindr grids across the world as part of the promotion for her upcoming album.

Confessions 2 is on the way and Madonna is making sure you know about it.

Madonna launches on Grindr

Given that Madonna has been a gay icon for literally ever, it’s not surprising she’s picked the most direct point of access to talk to gay men for her latest album promotion, Grindr.

Sporting a bright popping pink profile picture Madonna has appeared on Grindr grids all over the world, seemingly appearing very close by.

However users who jump to see just who’s behind the profile will instead find the latest marketing machine well oiled and ready to go.

Instead of a chat with their favourite pop star users are offered an exclusive deal instead.

Grindr users are being offered to get a limited edition vinyl picture disc plus exclusive behind the scenes information and pictures directly through the app.

While the promotion runs Madonna will appear on the grid, but you can’t make her go away, why would you want to though?

Grindr announced their excitement at pairing with the pop star, who hand chose the platform to work with.

“For decades, Madonna has defined the sound and spirit of the gay dancefloor – her music has brought us together. And her allyship has never been a moment, it’s been a constant” the official Grindr site reads.

“The Material Girl has always stood with us. Our Unapologetic Bitch, Ray of Light, and ultimate Bad Girl – she’s still leading from the front, setting the tone and shaping the culture.”

Motha made something, just for you 😈 Pre-order the Grindr Edition of CONFESSIONS II now in the @Grindr app pic.twitter.com/0yK5zaRKW6 — Madonna (@Madonna) April 24, 2026

And of course the latest addition to the grid is bringing out all the comments online.

nobody is online on Grindr in my area but Madonna pic.twitter.com/Ed3hGXLtAq — bunny🫒 (@BunnyGrandey) April 24, 2026

Tive que baixar o Grindr só pra ver a madonna

E não é que é verdade mesmo

A velha meteu uma publi pra todas gays do mundo Taca mais jaba warnerrrr pic.twitter.com/MVyBtJpceG — Princesa Isabel do Ballroom (@Eusouofer) April 24, 2026

@madonna is unlocking her album… the Grindr exxxclusive Confessions II vinyl is available NOW on the Grindr app pic.twitter.com/HHxCGWMJrZ — Grindr (@Grindr) April 24, 2026

oomf asking me to buy him the madonna grindr vinyl pic.twitter.com/K1rPrS8npi — josé (@dotjjpg) April 25, 2026

Los amo, ahora la nueva excusa es “entre a grindr para ver si me sale el perfil de Madonna” pic.twitter.com/Cxsf2bXji1 — Leandro M. Fossati (@leanfst) April 25, 2026

nooooooo babe i was on grindr to order the madonna vynil you don’t understand ahaha — gabriel (@prispourunange) April 24, 2026

Que lindo abrir o grindr e ver a @Madonna ao lado do “Atv 💦 agora” e do “Mama eu?”. pic.twitter.com/eDJGIxEMKW — COBAT (@artcobat) April 24, 2026