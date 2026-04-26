Madonna Launches Grindr Takeover For Her Latest Album Release

Entertainment International Music News
Michael James
April 26, 2026
Madonna Launches Grindr Takeover For Her Latest Album Release
Image: Image: Madonna and Grindr

Grindr users were a little baffled this morning when Madonna showed up on their grid as a potential new friend nearby.

The pop icon starting appearing on Grindr grids across the world as part of the promotion for her upcoming album.

Confessions 2 is on the way and Madonna is making sure you know about it.

Madonna launches on Grindr

Given that Madonna has been a gay icon for literally ever, it’s not surprising she’s picked the most direct point of access to talk to gay men for her latest album promotion, Grindr.

Sporting a bright popping pink profile picture Madonna has appeared on Grindr grids all over the world, seemingly appearing very close by.

However users who jump to see just who’s behind the profile will instead find the latest marketing machine well oiled and ready to go.

Instead of a chat with their favourite pop star users are offered an exclusive deal instead.

Grindr users are being offered to get a limited edition vinyl picture disc plus exclusive behind the scenes information and pictures directly through the app.

Image: Grindr Screenshot

While the promotion runs Madonna will appear on the grid, but you can’t make her go away, why would you want to though?

Grindr announced their excitement at pairing with the pop star, who hand chose the platform to work with.

“For decades, Madonna has defined the sound and spirit of the gay dancefloor – her music has brought us together. And her allyship has never been a moment, it’s been a constant” the official Grindr site reads.

“The Material Girl has always stood with us. Our Unapologetic Bitch, Ray of Light, and ultimate Bad Girl – she’s still leading from the front, setting the tone and shaping the culture.”

And of course the latest addition to the grid is bringing out all the comments online.

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