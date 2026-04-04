Mel B Confirms Devastating Spice Girls Reunion News

Scary Spice Mel B has officially dashed our hopes and dreams of a Spice Girls reunion.

After years of hopeful speculation that our favourite girl group would one day be reunited again, Mel B has an answer.

It ain’t gonna happen.

Mel B dashes dreams of Spice Girls reunion

For years fans have been leaping at any hint that the Spice Girls would reunite and Mel B has always remained the voice of hope.

Scary Spice herself has given countless interviews over the years dropping hints and clues that reunion talks for the famous group were in the works.

However nothing has ever seen fruition.

With 2026 marking twenty five years since the icon group officially disbanded many thought this could be the magic year for the girls.

While fans have been collectively holding their breath it seems Mel B has officially changed her tune.

In an interview with Hello Magazine this week Mel B has finally buried all hope.

“I can tell you it’s not happening,” she told the publication.

She went on to confirm she was hanging up her campaign hat as she entered her 50’s.

“If it does, it’ll be a shock to me, let’s put it that way. When I look at that [2019 tour] and at the feeling it gave me, I was in my element, but there comes a time … I’m 50. You can’t be nagging everyone to go on tour if they don’t want to. I laid that to rest when I turned 50.”

Even if they did reunite in some way it appears touring would definitely be off the table.

“I’ve got fond memories, but I don’t know if I would want to go back up on stage,” she said.

While she may have hung up her Spice Girls hat, it seems like nothing will stop the singer from snapping up every opportunity that comes her way.

Mel B has appeared in countless reality television shows in recent years that have kept her name constantly in the spotlight.

Her time in Australia has seen her appear as a judge on The X-Factor, The Voice Kids and The Masked Singer, having also appeared in the UK and French versions as a contestant.

Meanwhile overseas she has become well known as one of the judges of America’s Got Talent where she judged from 2013 – 2018 before turning again in 2025.

Most recently she has been announced as one of the cast members for upcoming Squid Games Celebrity season where she will compete against a range of celebrities from around the world.