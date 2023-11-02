The Masked Singer’s Cowgirl Revealed To Be Drag Performer Courtney Act

On Tuesday night’s semi-final episode of The Masked Singer, Drag Performer Courtney Act was revealed to be the Cowgirl.

In a post to social media, Courtney wrote, “You can’t explain @themaskedsingerau, you just have to let go, watch it, and enjoy. How can you not chuckle at an anthropomorphic cow begging her owner to milk her yelling “WHAT ABOUT ME!?!?” And that explosion of milk at the crescendo!!!”

In a subsequent post, she wrote, “Cowgirl might be off to the glue factory but gosh she had a good trot in the top paddock! Thank Mel, Abbie, Hughsey and the glorious Chrissy for your kind words!”

‘Be Authentic’

After being revealed, Courtney, 41, had a message for Queer viewers when it comes to the “haters”.

Referring to the abuse she received for reading to children during a drag queen story time on ABC last year, she said, “The funny thing is, I feel like I could read to children dressed as Cowgirl, but there might be some people who would argue that I shouldn’t read to children dressed like this.

“But, you know what I realise is the haters are an extremely small minority and that resoundingly myself, drag performers, LGBTQ+ people are loved and supported by everybody in our community. There’s more visibility than ever. The message of queer people really is the message of the Spice Girls. It’s a message of be who you are. Be authentic.”

In an interview with news.com.au, Courtrney shared that the Cowgirl costume was “very heavy” which made her “grumpy”.

‘I was so grumpy as the costume’s very heavy. I love performing and being on stage. This takes all the fun out of it, all the fun things I love about performing,’

However, she added, “It’s big, it’s inanimate, and you’re trying to give a personality and work out what you can do with it. And that became the fun thing about it. It was very fun to be back on TV doing variety performances. I would adore it to be next time with the same level of production and not in a giant cow suit.”

The show’s grand finale will take place on Tuesday. It will feature the remaining contestants The Grim Reaper, Bouncer, and Snow Fox.

Accused Of ‘Grooming’ By Liberal Senator Alex Antic

In November 2022, Liberal Senator Alex Antic accused Act of “grooming” children while reading a story on an episode of Play School.

“The program was rated G and has been heavily promoted on TV and on the app. Why is the ABC grooming children with this sort of adult content,” Senator Antic asked ABC managing director David Anderson about the show Play School.

The show featured Act reading from The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick. The story is about a young girl who discovers that she loves wearing pants.

Act responded at the time, saying, “I was really taken aback that I would be accused of such a thing because grooming is really serious.

“Grooming is the act of an abuser manipulating a child so that they can sexually abuse them. It’s a really serious thing, and to use terms of abuse when no abuse is actually happening, really takes away from the occasions when it is happening,” said Act.

“I’m on television, reading a children’s book, there was nothing untoward about it. It was really quite a shocking thing to be accused of.”

Earlier this year, at the ACON Honour Awards, Courtney was presented with the Arts and Entertainment Award by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The ACON Honour Awards are the largest annual celebration of outstanding service and achievements in LGBTQI communities in NSW.