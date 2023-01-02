—

A previously unreleased Spice Girls song with a risqué name was leaked onto the internet last week.

While the song has been known about for years, it had never been heard by the public.

‘A Bit Embarrassing Given The Cringeworthy Title’

According to The Sun, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Mel B are “baffled” by the leak. However, they do not plan on investigating how the leak happened.

A source told The Sun, “The Spice Girls are all at a very different place in their lives now than they were when this song was first written as a tongue-in-cheek track in the Nineties.

“It is obviously a bit embarrassing given the cringeworthy title, as they wouldn’t use the c-word in their own lives. It is a bit of a mystery how on earth it has got out but they aren’t going to dwell on it.

“The group have other projects they are looking forward to in 2023 so are focusing on them and hoping this song — which they were never particularly fond of — is forgotten.”

At the time of the release of Spice 25, Melanie C voiced her disdain for the song, saying, “‘C.U. Next Tuesday’ was never used because it’s a pile of shit. It would be a big rip-off if Virgin put it on a greatest hits album now.”

Released in 2021, Spice 25 included the 10 original songs, unheard mixes and demos, and two unreleased songs, “One Of These Girls” and “Shall We Say Goodbye Then?”

At the time of the release, Melanie B said, “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear.”